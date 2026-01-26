Hidden Belgium: Gueze breweries in the Pajottenland

Credit: Belga

Some of the world’s finest beers are brewed in small Flemish villages like Lennik and Beersel.

Lying to the west of Brussels in the Zenne valley, the breweries create beers using a mysterious process involving wild yeasts carried by the wind.

You can tour the local bars and breweries over a weekend, sampling the different sour ales as you follow the back roads of the Pajottenland. But make sure someone stays sober.

Related News