Hidden Belgium: Gueze breweries in the Pajottenland

Some of the world’s finest beers are brewed in small Flemish villages like Lennik and Beersel.
Lying to the west of Brussels in the Zenne valley, the breweries create beers using a mysterious process involving wild yeasts carried by the wind.
You can tour the local bars and breweries over a weekend, sampling the different sour ales as you follow the back roads of the Pajottenland. But make sure someone stays sober.
Related News
- Hidden Belgium: One of the world's best Gueze beer
- From grain to green: How Belgian brewing turned sustainable
- Belgium wins big at prestigious beer competition
- A whole new world for Belgian beer
Derek Blyth’s hidden secret of the day: Derek Blyth is the author of the bestselling “The 500 Hidden Secrets of Belgium”. He picks out one of his favourite hidden secrets for The Brussels Times every day.