Hidden Belgium: De Kaft bookshop

Founded five years ago, this lovingly-organised Ghent bookshop on Nederkouter is dedicated to new and vintage books in Dutch and English.

The deep, narrow interior feels like a dark cave in a Gothic romance with books hanging from the ceiling to mark the subjects.

Over the years, owner Leen Van der Poten has come across countless odd things left between the pages of old books. Postcards. Train tickets. Photos. Sometimes entire letters.

She has hung some of them from the ceiling to add to the shop’s mysterious mood. This is a magical spot in the heart of Ghent to browse through Leen’s eclectic finds.