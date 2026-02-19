Hidden Belgium: Stella Legrand

After four years on a Brussels corner site, takeaway coffee bar Stella Corner has closed down. But don’t despair, coffee lovers. You’ve still got Stella on Chaussée de Charleroi as well as a new branch that opened recently at the far end of Avenue Louise.

The original Stella was founded by a Syrian refugee in 2021 and named after his dog. Word soon got around that this coffee shop with its wall of beloved dog photos serves some of the best coffee in Brussels.

The new spot on Avenue Legrand is a warm, dark place with wooden walls, rough concrete tables and solid wooden stools. There’s also a spacious sunken garden at the back for summer days. It’s just about the perfect spot for a good coffee and a fluffy homemade cinnamon bun.