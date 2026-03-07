Hidden Belgium: Madmum

For the past sixteen years, train travellers in Antwerp have picked up their coffees at Starbucks. Simple. But the global American chain is soon to disappear from the dark underbelly of Antwerp Centraal Station. The Antwerp station concession has now been taken over by tiny local coffee brand Madmum.

Founded in Leuven in 2018, Madmum is named in honour of ‘mad mums’ who try to balance everything. Known for its excellent coffee and healthy food, Madmum has already replaced the Starbucks branch in the booking hall at Leuven station. Owner Pieter Claes is now eyeing up other possible locations in Belgium to take his concept.

