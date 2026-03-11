Hidden Belgium: Noon’s Zusje

The tiny coffee bar Noon’s Zusje occupies an art nouveau corner house in Ghent’s student quarter.
The interior is decorated in a relaxed Nordic style with small round tables, benches and colourful cushions. It’s the perfect spot for coffee, brunch or a hearty sandwich.
Owner Nona Winterink started out in Ghent with a sandwich bar called Noon. She went on to create the smaller Noon’s Zusje on the elegant Kunstlaan with a name that translates as Noon’s Little Sister.
Derek Blyth’s hidden secret of the day: Derek Blyth is the author of the bestselling “The 500 Hidden Secrets of Belgium”. He picks out one of his favourite hidden secrets for The Brussels Times every day.