Hidden Belgium: Noon’s Zusje

The tiny coffee bar Noon’s Zusje occupies an art nouveau corner house in Ghent’s student quarter.

The interior is decorated in a relaxed Nordic style with small round tables, benches and colourful cushions. It’s the perfect spot for coffee, brunch or a hearty sandwich.

Owner Nona Winterink started out in Ghent with a sandwich bar called Noon. She went on to create the smaller Noon’s Zusje on the elegant Kunstlaan with a name that translates as Noon’s Little Sister.