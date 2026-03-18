Hidden Belgium: De Zondvloed

De Zondvloed, named after the Biblical flood, occupies three floors of a former art deco theatre in the heart of Mechelen. The sprawling space is filled with novels, magazines and artist’s books.

Most of the stock is in Dutch, but they display a selection of English-language fiction on a table at the front. Three floors up, you find a coffee bar where you can sit at a window table looking down on the lively Onze-Lieve-Vrouwestraat.

The bookshop often organises literary meetings and poetry readings in this unusual setting.

Derek Blyth’s hidden secret of the day: Derek Blyth is the author of the bestselling “The 500 Hidden Secrets of Belgium”. He picks out one of his favourite hidden secrets for The Brussels Times every day.