Hidden Belgium: Bakker Klaas

Sourdough bakery Bakker Klaas has moved from a tiny store in the heart of Ghent to a generous space in the renovated Wintercircus building. The bakery offers crusty sourdough loaves baked on the spot, along with Italian focaccia, brioche and cakes.

Originally an indoor circus seating several hundred spectators, the Wintercircus was recently renovated to create a tech startup centre, along with restaurants, cafes and a rooftop cocktail bar.

But there are scattered relics left over from the building’s past, including a sloping ramp once used by circus elephants and a petrol pump dating from the period it served as a garage.

Derek Blyth’s hidden secret of the day: Derek Blyth is the author of the bestselling “The 500 Hidden Secrets of Belgium”. He picks out one of his favourite hidden secrets for The Brussels Times every day.