Hidden Belgium: Alice Gallery

Alice van den Abeele and Raphaël Cruyt have been hosting bold contemporary art exhibitions for more than 20 years.

They started out in a little gallery in downtown Brussels, then put their energy into the iconic and much-loved street art museum MIMA until it closed down in 2024.

The couple now run a large exhibition space in Ixelles with a bold yellow door and an upside-down A logo. This is where they showcase their pick of edgy, emerging artists.

Drop in sometime to get up close to inspiring art in this light-filled Ixelles townhouse.

Derek Blyth’s hidden secret of the day: Derek Blyth is the author of the bestselling “The 500 Hidden Secrets of Belgium”. He picks out one of his favourite hidden secrets for The Brussels Times every day.