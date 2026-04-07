Tuesday 7 April 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Hidden Belgium: Borze

Tuesday 7 April 2026
Hidden Belgium: Borze

The old Antwerp café Borze is hidden down a cobbled lane in the heart of Antwerp. It’s next to the former Handelbeurs, or stock exchange, where Europe’s business leaders recently gathered to reboot the EU’s economy.

The café has a beautiful restored interior with a high ceiling, green leather benches and historic paintings. Locals come here for the relaxed mood, friendly bar staff and serious beer list.

Derek Blyth’s hidden secret of the day: Derek Blyth is the author of the bestselling “The 500 Hidden Secrets of Belgium”. He picks out one of his favourite hidden secrets for The Brussels Times every day.

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