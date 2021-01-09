   
Sharp rise in unjustified absences from school due to Covid-19
Saturday, 09 January, 2021
    Sharp rise in unjustified absences from school due to Covid-19

    Saturday, 09 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Schools in Brussels and Wallonia experienced a boom in unjustified absences as a result of the coronavirus crisis and hybrid instruction, Le Soir reported on Saturday.

    Students receive half of their instruction online and the remainder in class due to the Covid-19 crisis.

    However, absenteeism in the Federation’s schools increased by 38% in November, according to FAPEO, the federation of public-school parents’ associations.

    FAPEO reported that the education authorities had registered an increase of almost 40% in students reporting sick in the first 10 weeks of the 2020-2021 academic year, compared to the corresponding period of 2019-2020.

    Education is compulsory in Belgium for children aged 5 to 18 years, and any absences from school must be justified by a letter from a parent, a medical certificate or, since the outbreak of the pandemic, a quarantine certificate. Each student has a right to nine such justified half days of absence per school year.

    By 15 November 2020, 7,838 students had already been absent for a minimum of nine half-days, as against 5,676 one year earlier.

    The Brussels Times