   
Two Belgian universities among world’s most collaborative
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021
    Two Belgian universities among world’s most collaborative

    Credit: Belga

    The universities of Antwerp and Hasselt both feature on an index that lists the top 25 institutions for collaborating with other academic establishments and companies.

    The U-Multirank index accounts for “strategic partnerships, international joint degrees, and international and regional co-publications.” The independent ranking was created by the European Commission and analyses 1,948 universities in 97 countries.

    European universities appear to be world leaders in cooperation, occupying a massive 21 out of 25 spots on the ranking list. These institutions primarily cooperate in fields of teaching, research, knowledge exchange, and internationalisation.

    In its Belgium-specific analysis, U-Multirank analyzed data from 10 universities with most standing out for research, knowledge transfer, international orientation and regional commitment. The same universities, however, reportedly fell behind in the teaching category.

    The universities analysed include UHasselt, UAntwerpen, UCLouvain, VUB, UMons, UGent, ULB, KU Leuven, ULiège and UNamur. The universities of Antwerp, Ghent, Brussels (ULB) and Mons scored highest and Antwerp, Ghent and Mons improved their scores from last year. VUB and UHasselt kept their scores stable.

    Many Belgian universities have disputed this manner of classification and therefore do not willingly participate or share their data with the ranking’s authors, disputing the methodology of the list. Of those that do not participate are UCLouvain and ULB along with all Flemish universities, according to UCLouvain.

    In other rankings, too, Belgian universities have done well on an international scale. Four Belgian universities recently made it into the Times Higher Education 2022 global ranking while four were also listed in The Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU).

