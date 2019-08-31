“Islamic” school in Genk not authorised to open...

Selam College, an “Islamic” school planning to open its doors in September, has not received provisional recognition. This was decided on Friday by Flemish Education Minister Hilde Crevits (CD&V, Flemish Christian Democrats) on the basis of the education inspection opinion and of a competent governmental agency’s proposal.

This school has sparked controversy in recent months in Genk. The Belgian Islamic Federation, that has ties with Milli-Goru, the Turkish Islamic movement, wants to establish an Islamic institution. A project that had quickly aroused opposition from the N-VA (Flemish Alliance) and Vlaams Bela ng, among others.

At the request of education inspection, State Security conducted a survey on Lectio, the association that had applied for recognition of the school. Their opinion was then submitted to Minister Crevits. It revealed that the school does not meet a number of conditions for recognition. Schools must respect, for example, the Belgian Constitution, as well as international treaties, particularly those relating to human rights, and to those of children.

“The report submitted by the education inspection states that Selam College does not satisfy this condition. This conclusion was reached on the basis of an opinion obtained from state security. The education services agency also concluded that recognition cannot be authorized,” Minister Crevits explained.

