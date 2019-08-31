 
“Islamic” school in Genk not authorised to open
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 31 August, 2019
Latest News:
“A majority government is possible before November”...
“Islamic” school in Genk not authorised to open...
Pharmacies on call to drop surcharge for prescriptions...
Greta Thunberg at her first New York event...
Greenpeace disappointed after UN negotiations on the Oceans...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 31 August 2019
    “A majority government is possible before November”
    “Islamic” school in Genk not authorised to open
    Pharmacies on call to drop surcharge for prescriptions
    Greta Thunberg at her first New York event for climate
    Greenpeace disappointed after UN negotiations on the Oceans Treaty
    CEO of Ryanair steps down from role 
    Soldiers to remain on Belgian streets until October
    Road safety campaign encourages drivers to ‘treat car passengers like cake’
    No electronic payment or withdrawals possible early on Monday
    The hidden costs of the energy bill: over €300 a year
    Eden Hazard named best player in the Europa League 2018/2019
    Mother confesses to murder of teenage son in Liege
    Weekend: temperatures set to peak on Saturday
    Brexit: Negotiations with the EU to be sped up in September
    Less than half of school-age refugees go to school, says UNHCR
    As electric cars gain prominence, manufacturers worry for the cheap car
    Air quality remains a serious concern for office workers in Belgium
    Belgium’s alleged ‘executioner of Raqqa’ detained in Syrian camp
    Over 500,000 institutions risk fines for not revealing beneficiaries
    400 homes, skate park and climbing wall for new CityGate in Anderlecht
    View more

    “Islamic” school in Genk not authorised to open

    Saturday, 31 August 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Selam College, an “Islamic” school planning to open its doors in September, has not received provisional recognition. This was decided on Friday by Flemish Education Minister Hilde Crevits (CD&V, Flemish Christian Democrats) on the basis of the education inspection opinion and of a competent governmental agency’s proposal. 

    This school has sparked controversy in recent months in Genk. The Belgian Islamic Federation, that has ties with Milli-Goru, the Turkish Islamic movement, wants to establish an Islamic institution. A project that had quickly aroused opposition from the N-VA (Flemish Alliance) and Vlaams Bela ng, among others. 

    At the request of education inspection, State Security conducted a survey on Lectio, the association that had applied for recognition of the school. Their opinion was then submitted to Minister Crevits. It revealed that the school does not meet a number of conditions for recognition. Schools must respect, for example, the Belgian Constitution, as well as international treaties, particularly those relating to human rights, and to those of children. 

    “The report submitted by the education inspection states that Selam College does not satisfy this condition. This conclusion was reached on the basis of an opinion obtained from state security. The education services agency also concluded that recognition cannot be authorized,” Minister Crevits explained.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job