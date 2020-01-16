Unduly paid study allowance repayments abandoned by Government...

The recovery of unduly received higher education study grants has been abandoned, the Government of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation announced at a news conference after the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The measure concerns the academic years from 2016-2017 to 2019-2020. In addition, students who have already partially or totally paid off their student grant obtained for the years 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 will be refunded. Minister of Higher Education Valerie Glatigny (MR, Reformed Movement) has been asked to find a structural solution that could be proposed as of the next academic year.

On Thursday, the Government of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation was due to settle the embarrassing situation caused by the requests addressed to several hundreds of higher education students to reimburse the study allowances they received when they were in fact no longer entitled to them.

Last December, the government decided to suspend these claims, thus allowing time to perform a legal and budgetary analysis of the file.

