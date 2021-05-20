Belgium in Brief: A Three-Day Manhunt

According to the federal public prosecutor, heavy weaponry – including four anti-tank rocket launchers – and ammunition was found in his car, which was booby-trapped using a grenade and a set of wires.
However, Conings is still believed to be armed, presumably with an FN P90 submachine gun, a smaller pistol and a bulletproof vest, report local media.
In the ongoing search for Jürgen Conings (46), an armed soldier hiding from police after taking weapons from a military base and making threats against virologist Marc Van Ranst, the Hoge Kempen National Park in Limburg has been closed.
In the run-up to the summer season, the ambassadors of the 27 Member States supported a proposal by the Commission to relax entry restrictions for travellers from non-EU countries who are fully vaccinated with a Covid-19 vaccine authorised in the EU, a spokesperson said. Read more.