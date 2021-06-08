The Recap: Frontex, Face Masks & Foreign Investment

Europe asks for ‘reciprocity’ from the US in welcoming tourists: Europe is asking for “reciprocity” from the United States in terms of welcoming European tourists, particularly with regard to quarantine, as part of the easing of restrictions linked to Covid-19, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said.
Kids in Flemish pre-school to undergo language test: Children attending pre-school in the Flemish system will be tested on language proficiency when they reach the third class, prior to entering the school system at age five, education minister Ben Weyts (N-VA) has announced.
New rules for non-EU arrivals to Belgium: The latest update to Belgium’s coronavirus rules have provided some more information on how travel will look for non-residents looking to arrive in the country from a non-EU country from 1 July.
Foreign investment in Belgium down by 15% in 2020: Belgium recorded a 15% drop in the number of foreign investment projects last year, but maintained its number five position in the top five most attractive European countries, according to the “attractiveness barometer” published by Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY) Belgium.