The Recap: Frontex, Face Masks & Foreign Investment

Europe asks for ‘reciprocity’ from the US in welcoming tourists: Europe is asking for “reciprocity” from the United States in terms of welcoming European tourists, particularly with regard to quarantine, as part of the easing of restrictions linked to Covid-19, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said.

EU auditors: Border agency not effective in fighting illegal immigration and cross-border crime: The European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) has not been sufficiently effective in helping member states in managing the EU’s external frontiers, according to a special audit report by the European Court of Auditors.

Brussels lifts general face mask obligation from 9 June: The general obligation to wear a face mask in the Brussels-Capital Region will no longer apply from 9 June, announced several Brussels mayors via Twitter.

Kids in Flemish pre-school to undergo language test: Children attending pre-school in the Flemish system will be tested on language proficiency when they reach the third class, prior to entering the school system at age five, education minister Ben Weyts (N-VA) has announced.

Next Consultative Committee meeting postponed until 18 June: The Consultative Committee meeting that was initially scheduled for Friday 11 June will now take place a week later, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s office confirmed on Monday.

Two runways at Brussels Airport temporarily closed after WWII bomb found nearby: Two runways at Brussels Airport were closed to traffic on Monday afternoon after the discovery of a piece of unexploded artillery in nearby Melsbroek, probably dating from the Second World War.

Half of Belgians in favour of mandatory vaccination, survey shows: Around half of Belgians are in favour of making the Covid-19 vaccination mandatory, according to the results of a recent poll, which was carried out on behalf of news outlets Het Laatste Nieuws, VTM Nieuws, Le Soir and RTL.

New rules for non-EU arrivals to Belgium: The latest update to Belgium’s coronavirus rules have provided some more information on how travel will look for non-residents looking to arrive in the country from a non-EU country from 1 July.

Foreign investment in Belgium down by 15% in 2020: Belgium recorded a 15% drop in the number of foreign investment projects last year, but maintained its number five position in the top five most attractive European countries, according to the “attractiveness barometer” published by Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY) Belgium.

Many popular holiday destinations turn orange on European travel map: According to the latest update, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Luxembourg and Slovakia have now turned completely orange on the ECDC map, meaning that the risk of infection is now considered “moderate” instead of “high.”

Reaction: G7 corporate tax deal is far from fair, says Oxfam: Yesterday’s announcement from the G7 group of leading nations that they would introduce a global minimum corporate taxation rate of 15% is “far from fair,” according to Gabriela Bucher, executive director of Oxfam International.

