Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

Insufficient transposition of legislation results in unlevel playing field against money laundering: The EU has a fragmented approach to countering money laundering and terrorist financing and fails to ensure a level playing field in the member states, according to a new special audit report focusing on the banking sector.

Brussels’ uphill battle to get its population vaccinated: On the surface, Belgium’s vaccination campaign seems to be running successfully, however, things get a bit more complicated once you begin to break the numbers down, as a regional divide is showing significant gaps in the country’s vaccine race.

Europe’s largest food market to open in Brussels: A brand new food market – created in part by brewery giant AB InBev – will open in the Brussels Gare Maritime area of Tour & Taxis in autumn this year.

‘Heroic’: three Brussels youths rescue residents from burning building: On Sunday night, three young men saved the lives of at least six local residents from a burning building in the Brussels commune of Ixelles.

Belgium’s free PCR tests for travellers can also be taken by GPs: Belgian residents wanting to use the code for a free PCR test – made available by the government last weekend – before they leave on holidays can also go to their GP, instead of going to a testing centre.

€350 fine for wearing bikini or going shirtless in Blankenberge: Wearing a bikini or going shirtless with swimming trunks on in the centre of the coastal city Blankenberg could result in a fine of up to €350 from 1 July onwards.

Flemish residents can now travel to Spain without Covid test or certificate: Flemish residents are allowed to travel to Spain without having to present a negative Covid-19 test, a vaccination or immunity certificate from now on, according to the latest update of Belgium’s Foreign Affairs website.

3M comments on pollution scandal: ‘We will accept our responsibilities’: American industrial group 3M has, for the first time, commented on the contamination of the ground around Zwijndrecht, Antwerp, with PFOS, which can cause all sorts of health problems, including cancer, after weeks of silence on the issue.

The Brussels Times