   
Belgium in Brief: King of the Road
Friday, 09 July, 2021
    Belgium in Brief: King of the Road

    Friday, 09 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Erfgoedbank Oudergem/Jette

    Have you ever wondered what’s up with Belgium and bicycles?

    From businesspeople getting on their folding bikes after a metro journey to cycling tourist clubs blocking cars from passing by on Sundays, it seems as if Belgium is always cycling, everywhere.

    And apparently, this is not a recent trend either.

    Brussels, specifically, saw a tenfold increase in the number of bikes in the city between 1905 and 1935.

    By 1940, there were five times as many bicycles in the former province of Brabant (which included Brussels) as there were cars in all of Belgium.

    Long before people were thinking about the most eco-friendly way to get around, children made soapboxes, adults played cycleball (which is an actual sport, with official regulations, I was delighted to discover) and some guy nicknamed ‘Lange Jan’ posed majestically.

    Do you have any old photos of special bikes in Belgium? Was your grandfather even more dapper than Lange Jan?

    If you have anything to add, let @johnstonjules know. Or @maithechini, since she wrote it today.

    1. Infected Belgians returning from Spain shouldn’t go home, but to camp, says expert

    The young people infected with Covid-19 who are currently returning to Belgium from a party holiday in Spain should not be sent home to their parents, but to some kind of camp to quarantine, according to professor of family medicine Dirk Devroey. Read More.

    2. In Photos: Belgium bikes through the ages

    Cycling has long been a sport with a strong link to Belgium, and with good reason. From city hoppers to spandex-clad weekend trips, Belgians – and those who call it home – seem to develop a deep love for cycling. Read more.

    3. ‘Ten times better’: Pfizer seeks approval for coronavirus vaccine booster dose

    US pharmaceutical company Pfizer is seeking approval for a third vaccine ‘booster’ dose, which it says can give up to ten times more protection. Read more.

    4. Police: Promotion test results were inflated to create more candidates

    The federal police artificially inflated the scores of candidates for the post of chief commissioner, in order to provide enough candidates for vacancies, VTM News has revealed. Read more.

    5. Suspect (41) to face a jury for the murder of Julie Van Espen

    A 41-year-old Antwerp man, Steve Bakelmans, is to stand trial before an assizes court in the city charged with the rape and murder of Julie Van Espen (23) in May 2019. Read more.

    6. Vlaams Belang votes against EU resolution opposing Hungary’s anti-LGBTIQ+ law

    On Thursday, the European Parliament passed a resolution opposing the Hungarian anti-LGBTIQ+ law, which MEPs called “a serious violation of European fundamental rights.” Read more.

    7. Dutch government considers new restrictions as infections rise

    In the Netherlands, the government is said to be considering new restrictions, especially the closing of nightclubs and banning events again, various Dutch media report based official sources. Read More.