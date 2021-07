Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

EU Digital Covid Certificate or Belgian Covid Safe Ticket: what’s the difference?: While the Covid Safe Ticket that Belgium will soon start using is very similar to the EU Digital Covid Certificate that is already in use, there are some key differences between the two.

More heavy rainfall expected next week as flood debris is still being cleared: Less than one week after Belgium experienced what has been named its worst flooding in history, the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) has already predicted more thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are to be expected next week.

Brussels GPs can now also vaccinate patients against Covid-19: To reach more people, general practitioners in Brussels can now also vaccinate their patients against Covid-19, as a more decentralised service besides the large centres in the Capital-Region.

Brussels will open first ‘risk reduction space’ for drug users: The first “risk reduction user space” for drug users – also called fixing rooms – in Brussels, called Gate, will open in Brussels in December 2021, announced the mayor of the City of Brussels Philippe Close in a press release on Tuesday.

‘We will not abandon you’, De Croo tells victims of flooding on national day of mourning: Prime Minister Alexander De Croo wrote a letter to the people affected by the severe weather, which hit many parts of the country last week, and took the lives of at least 31 people so far.

Belgium won’t need major measures like lockdowns anymore, expert says: New major measures such as lockdowns will not be imposed in Belgium anymore, even now that the infections figures are rising, according to biostatistician Geert Molenberghs (UHasselt/KU Leuven).

Covid Safe Ticket system for events must be watertight, Van Ranst warns: If the government is to rely heavily on the implementation of the Covid Safe Ticket to allow in- and outdoor events to go ahead, the system must be watertight, virologist Marc Van Ranst has warned.

Wolves August and Noëlla had at least five cubs: The wolves August and Noëlla had at least five cubs this year, according to an announcement from the Institute for Nature and Forest Research (INBO).

New daily record for migrant crossings of the English Channel: At least 430 migrants crossed the English Channel to the UK on Monday, according to the UK Home Office, a new single-day record that comes just as Parliament considers plans to tighten Britain’s asylum system.

Global emissions set to surge to all-time high in 2023: Global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are set to reach record levels in 2023 and continue to rise in the following years if governments worldwide continue to insufficiently invest in green energy, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned.

The Brussels Times