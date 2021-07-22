   
The Recap: Pegasus, Reunifications & Ignored Warnings
Thursday, 22 July, 2021
    The Recap: Pegasus, Reunifications & Ignored Warnings

    © Belga

    Revealed: Charles Michel as PM was targetted by Pegasus spyware: Charles Michel was a victim of spying in 2019 while he was prime minister of Belgium, using spyware sold by an Israeli group, NSO, it has been revealed.

    Former military intelligence boss denies he stepped down voluntarily: Major-general Philippe Boucké, until last week the head of the military intelligence service CGRS, has denied he stepped down from his post in agreement with defence minister Ludivine Dedonder (PS).

    Undocumented migrants in Brussels to end hunger strike: After almost two months, the hunger strike of the more than 400 undocumented migrants in Brussels in a bid to get collective regularisation will come to an end for the time being.

    Death toll after floods rises to 32 in Belgium, 18 people still missing: Currently, the death toll after last week’s floods in Belgium has risen to 32 people on Wednesday, according to the latest update by the National Crisis Centre.

    Minister: Province must review plans to drain polder area: Flemish environment minister Zuhal Demir (N-VA) has sent an order back to the governor of East Flanders province for review, after a successful appeal by a local campaigner.

    Politicians ignored warnings about flood risk for decades, climate expert says: Politicians have been warned by climatologists for decades that natural disasters such as the floods Belgium experienced last week would become a reality but failed to act on these warnings, according to climate scientist Jean-Pascal van Ypersele.

    Reunify Flanders and the Netherlands, argues Bart De Wever: The leader of the Flemish rightwing N-VA party, Bart De Wever, argued for the reunification of Flanders and the Netherlands, as the next step after the realisation of confederalism.

    France raises vaccination target due to ‘fourth wave of infections’: France will step up its vaccination campaign, as the country is currently experiencing a fourth wave, with the number of cases rising by 140% in one week, said Prime Minister Jean Castex.

    ‘Pandemic is a test, and the world is failing,’ says WHO: The coronavirus pandemic is a test for the world, and it is failing, said the director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Tokyo, on the eve of the Olympic Games.

