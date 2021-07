Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

Ireland goes red, Europe turns more orange: The map of Europe is changing again for travellers from Belgium, as large parts of France, Greece and all of Ireland change colour following the latest update of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

New rainfall, new flooding – new normal?: The severe flooding across Belgium over the weekend was separate from the fatal floods the week before, but experts warn that climate change could make both occurrences more common.

29 police reports for public indecency issued around Belgium’s nude beach this year: The number of official police reports drawn up for public indecency in the area of Belgium’s nude beach in Bredene is rising higher than in previous years.

Pukkelpop: Call for withdrawal of promised subsidy: A member of the Flemish parliament has called for a subsidy of €1.8 million promised to the Pukkelpop festival not to be paid since the festival is now cancelled.

Plan for busy roads this weekend, Touring warns: Drivers looking to leave (or return to) Belgium this weekend should consider planning ahead in order to avoid the traffic, according to the latest warning from mobility organisation Touring.

People suffering severe flood damage entitled to temporary unemployment: Workers who have suffered serious damage to their homes due to the floods are entitled to temporary unemployment because of force majeure, announced Federal Employment Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne.

Belgian travellers not deterred by rising figures in holiday destinations: Travellers from Belgium do not change their vacation plans when their booked holiday destinations suddenly turn orange or red on the European coronavirus map, according to airlines and tour operators.

‘The damage is considerable’: Floods deal heavy blow to agriculture: Agriculture is facing heavy consequences from the flooding and extreme weather Belgium experienced over the last couple of weeks.

Largest water recycling plant in Flanders deployed: Plant-based food manufacturer Alpro has put a new water recycling installation into use in its factory in Wevelgem, making it the largest one in use in Flanders.

‘Not responsible’: Netherlands cancels multi-day summer festivals: The Netherlands is cancelling all multi-day events, such as the Lowlands festival, that were planned to take place before 1 September, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Monday.

UK Health Minister apologises following controversial tweet: The United Kingdom’s Health Secretary Sajid Javid apologised on Sunday after a post he put up on Twitter in which he said the country shouldn’t cower away from the coronavirus sparked angry reactions.

The Brussels Times