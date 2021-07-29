The Recap: Travel Rules, Noise Pollution & Breakdance

What are the rules for travelling to Belgium from the UK?: With the news that England will be allowing fully vaccinated travellers to enter from the EU and the US as of Monday 2 August, here’s a quick recap of the rules for people looking to return to Belgium now a trip to the (some of the) UK is on the cards.
Belgium reduces quarantine exemptions: As vaccination coverage in Belgium increases, the exceptions to the country’s current quarantine rules are being adjusted, the Sciensano national health institute announced on Tuesday.