The Recap: Travel Rules, Noise Pollution & Breakdance

England ends quarantine for vaccinated EU travellers: Fully vaccinated travellers from the European Union may no longer have to quarantine upon arrival in England, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

What are the rules for travelling to Belgium from the UK?: With the news that England will be allowing fully vaccinated travellers to enter from the EU and the US as of Monday 2 August, here’s a quick recap of the rules for people looking to return to Belgium now a trip to the (some of the) UK is on the cards.

Belgium lifts restrictions on number of customers in shops from Friday: From Friday 30 July, Belgium will lift all restrictions on the maximum number of customers in shops and shopping centres, according to the latest Ministerial Decree published on Wednesday.

Vaccination should be mandatory or encouraged with Covid pass, says expert: Vaccination should be made mandatory or be encouraged in Belgium with a coronavirus pass to get the vaccination rate up, according to Marc Noppen, the CEO of the Brussels University Hospital (UZ Brussel).

Leuven hopes to host 2023 World Breakdance Championship: The Flemish government is backing Leuven’s bid to host the 2023 World Breakdancing Championship, sports minister Ben Weyts and tourism minister Zuhal Demir (both N-VA) announced on Wednesday.

Brussels looks to tackle noise pollution, following Ghent’s example: The city of Ghent recently decided to crack down on noise pollution by impounding cars and motorbikes that are deemed too loud, and now some policymakers want the Belgian capital to follow in their footsteps.

Employment: Spelling errors in CV can torpedo job chances: Spelling mistakes made in a CV (or resumé for US readers) can ruin a person’s chances of being considered for an interview, according to research carried out by Ghent University.

Wettest July on record for more than 40 years: This July, marked by the deadly floods which affected many areas in Belgium, is the wettest in more than 40 years, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Record number of Belgians tips off authorities about suspected tax evaders: A record number of people in Belgium have tipped off the tax authorities about others who they suspect are evading their taxes in the past year, according to figures by Federal Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem.

Flanders calls back €78 million in corona aid – so far: Of the €2.4 billion already laid on the table in the form of support for businesses hit by the pandemic measures, some was claimed unlawfully, and has to be repaid.

Belgium reduces quarantine exemptions: As vaccination coverage in Belgium increases, the exceptions to the country’s current quarantine rules are being adjusted, the Sciensano national health institute announced on Tuesday.

Default private accounts and limited ads: Instagram ups efforts to protect young users: Social media platform Instagram has altered various settings specifically targeted at keeping its young users safer from unwanted content and potentially dangerous people.

