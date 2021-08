Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

Countries are ‘hiding behind carbon removal schemes’ to claim net zero climate change plans: Governments and corporations are hiding behind unreliable, unproven and unrealistic “carbon removal schemes” in order to claim their 2050 climate change plans will be net zero, according to a new report from Oxfam.

EU urges US to lift travel restrictions for Europeans: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday called on the United States to quickly lift its sweeping entry restrictions on travellers from Europe.

Coming soon to Ostend: Mega-brothel with own police station: The city council of Ostend has given the green light to a development project which will transform a former harbour warehouse into a mega-brothel with its own police station.

Police, customs raid ten fake cigarette factories in Belgium: Police and customs across Belgium have raided a total of ten factories manufacturing counterfeit cigarettes for markets mainly in France and the UK.

People who missed second vaccine can now book catch-up appointment: From Thursday, people who missed their second coronavirus vaccination can book a new appointment at the centre where they got their first dose, the Flemish Care and Health Agency announced.

Staycation Spotlight – Free concerts from Radio Brabant: While the coronavirus pandemic has made traveling abroad difficult, there’s plenty of fun to be had right here in Brussels. Brussels Staycation, or StaycationBXL, is a series of initiatives designed to help Brussels residents make the most of their summer in the city.

China orders mass testing as Delta outbreak spreads: China has announced a mass coronavirus testing campaign of all 12 million residents in Wuhan, while also suspending many domestic flights and trains, Reuters reports.

