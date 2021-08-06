The Recap: Olympic Golds, Belgian Covid tensions & National Parks

Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

‘Not on the table’: Brussels doesn’t want different rules to Flanders: Different measures for Belgium’s different regions are currently not on the table, even as Flanders made it clear it does not want to be stuck waiting for Brussels in terms of vaccination before relaxing rules.

Belgian authorities go after tax cheats in New York court: The Belgian tax authorities have filed seven lawsuits in the southern district of New York against a number of American citizens and one pension fund, claiming tax evasion.

Belgium’s Nafi Thiam wins Olympic gold for heptathlon again: Belgium’s Nafi Thiam won the gold medal for the women’s heptathlon at the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday, extending her previous title.

Belgian Red Lions win Olympic gold medal in hockey: The Belgian Red Lions male hockey team won the gold medal after a nail-biting final against Australia in the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday.

All 18 accused in hazing death of student Sanda Dia sent for trial: All 18 members of the private student club Reuzegom at the University of Leuven who were linked to the hazing of 20-year-old Sanda Dia which led to his death in 2018.

Wallonia looks to create two national parks: The Walloon government is on the hunt for areas that would be suitable for the establishment of two national parks.

Pandemic pushes Brussels Airlines €143 million into the red: Brussels Airlines has recorded a loss of €143 million for the first half of this year, and refused to make projections for the second half, the company reports.

Study shows 35 Million EU residents can’t afford an annual holiday: A study by the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) shows that a majority of low-income families in the European Union can’t afford to take a holiday.

Over 200 million Covid-19 cases worldwide: Since the first discovery of the virus in December 2019, more than 200 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide.

