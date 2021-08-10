   
The Recap: Climate Emergencies, More Eurostars & Homophobic Remarks
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 August, 2021
Latest News:
Former pig farm in Flanders to become nature...
The Recap: Climate Emergencies, More Eurostars & Homophobic...
Pfizer vaccine still effective for new variants, says...
Unia sees possible discrimination case against Flemish broadcaster...
Climate change: Not too late to save the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 August 2021
    Former pig farm in Flanders to become nature reserve
    The Recap: Climate Emergencies, More Eurostars & Homophobic Remarks
    Pfizer vaccine still effective for new variants, says BioNTech head
    Unia sees possible discrimination case against Flemish broadcaster following homophobic remarks
    Climate change: Not too late to save the planet if emissions are reduced now towards climate neutrality
    Wildfires: EU mobilises planes, helicopters and firefighters
    Traffic warnings issued ahead of congested weekend
    Too many vets: cap to be placed for new veterinary medicine students
    Belgium in Brief: Got Travel Questions?
    SNCB looking for volunteers to test new geolocation ticketing
    More Eurostars between London and Brussels from mid-August
    Graffiti workshops transform flood wall in Antwerp port area
    Most of France, parts of Italy turn red on European travel map
    Facebook group Le Vieux BXL shares old photos of Brussels
    Brussels sees lowest number of road deaths in a decade
    Give Consultative Committee more power as ‘referee’, say liberals
    Greece: Euboea in flames, fires north of Athens in remission
    Belgium’s Top 8 athletes to receive a total of €643,000
    Belgium’s national plan to combat partner violence is ready
    Coronavirus: France softens rules for health pass
    View more
    Share article:

    The Recap: Climate Emergencies, More Eurostars & Homophobic Remarks

    Tuesday, 10 August 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

    Give Consultative Committee more power as ‘referee’, say liberals: The Consultative Committee should have more power in Belgian politics and give the Federal Government decision-making powers when regional governments do not agree, says Egbert Lachaert of the Flemish liberal Open Vld party.

    Unia sees possible discrimination case against Flemish broadcaster following homophobic remarks: Lawyers from Unia are looking into a possible discrimination case against Flemish broadcaster Eddy Demarez, after the VRT sports commentator was caught on a hot mic making homophobic and sexist remarks against the country’s female basketball team, the Belgian Cats.

    Brussels sees lowest number of road deaths in a decade: Brussels registered four road accident deaths in the first half of this year, the lowest total for ten years, according to traffic institute Vias.

    Facebook group Le Vieux BXL shares old photos of Brussels: A Facebook group has dedicated itself to sharing old photos of Brussels from throughout history.

    More Eurostars between London and Brussels from mid-August: Eurostar plans to operate more trains from London to Brussels and to Paris from mid-August.

    EU mobilises planes, helicopters and firefighters to combat wildfires: The European Commission announced on Monday that it had increased the number of planes, helicopters and firefighters sent to Greece, Albania, North Macedonia, and Turkey to help fight wildfires.

    Climate change: Not too late to save the planet if emissions are reduced now towards climate neutrality: In a new report released today the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns that unless there are immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to close to 1.5°C or even 2°C will be beyond reach.

    The Brussels Times