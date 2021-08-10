The Recap: Climate Emergencies, More Eurostars & Homophobic Remarks

Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

Give Consultative Committee more power as ‘referee’, say liberals: The Consultative Committee should have more power in Belgian politics and give the Federal Government decision-making powers when regional governments do not agree, says Egbert Lachaert of the Flemish liberal Open Vld party.

Unia sees possible discrimination case against Flemish broadcaster following homophobic remarks: Lawyers from Unia are looking into a possible discrimination case against Flemish broadcaster Eddy Demarez, after the VRT sports commentator was caught on a hot mic making homophobic and sexist remarks against the country’s female basketball team, the Belgian Cats.

Brussels sees lowest number of road deaths in a decade: Brussels registered four road accident deaths in the first half of this year, the lowest total for ten years, according to traffic institute Vias.

Facebook group Le Vieux BXL shares old photos of Brussels: A Facebook group has dedicated itself to sharing old photos of Brussels from throughout history.

More Eurostars between London and Brussels from mid-August: Eurostar plans to operate more trains from London to Brussels and to Paris from mid-August.

EU mobilises planes, helicopters and firefighters to combat wildfires: The European Commission announced on Monday that it had increased the number of planes, helicopters and firefighters sent to Greece, Albania, North Macedonia, and Turkey to help fight wildfires.

Climate change: Not too late to save the planet if emissions are reduced now towards climate neutrality: In a new report released today the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns that unless there are immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to close to 1.5°C or even 2°C will be beyond reach.

The Brussels Times