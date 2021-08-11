   
The Recap: Illegal Horse Meat & Banned Substances
Wednesday, 11 August, 2021
    The Recap: Illegal Horse Meat & Banned Substances

    Wednesday, 11 August 2021

    Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

    Brussels largest vaccination centre closes its doors today: With the last coronavirus vaccine shots having been administered in the Heysel Stadium – the largest vaccination centre in Brussels – on Monday, the centre closes today.

    Relax rules now to avoid full hospitals again in autumn, Belgian expert urges: Belgium should relax its coronavirus restrictions now, while the ICUs are as good as empty, to spread out Covid-19 patients and avoid full hospitals again in autumn, according to infectiologist Jeroen van der Hilst.

    Belgium cracks down on illegal horse meat: Belgium’s Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) carried out 21 control actions in the country between December 2020 and June 2021, including five in slaughterhouses, in an effort to crack down on illegal meat.

    List of food recalls for ethylene oxide grows: Belgium’s Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) has expanded the list of food items being recalled due to excessive levels of ethylene oxide, a chemical usually used in plant protection products.

    Climate change: drastic and immediate action needed to save the planet: In a new report released on Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns that unless there are immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to close to 1.5°C or even 2°C will be beyond reach.

    Pfizer vaccine still effective for new variants, says BioNTech head: The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine does not “yet” need to be adapted to deal with the new variants of the coronavirus in circulation, the head of BioNTech assured a press conference on Monday, advocating instead a third “booster” dose.

    The Brussels Times