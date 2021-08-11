The Recap: Illegal Horse Meat & Banned Substances...

Belgium cracks down on illegal horse meat: Belgium’s Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) carried out 21 control actions in the country between December 2020 and June 2021, including five in slaughterhouses, in an effort to crack down on illegal meat.
List of food recalls for ethylene oxide grows: Belgium’s Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) has expanded the list of food items being recalled due to excessive levels of ethylene oxide, a chemical usually used in plant protection products.