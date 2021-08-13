Belgium in Brief: Are You Covid-Safe?...

As of today, those attending outdoor events with 1,500 participants or more can prove that they are not infected with the coronavirus using Belgium’s Covid Safe Ticket (CST).

Organisers are not required to use the CST system, but if they do social distancing and face masks will no longer be needed at their event.

Just like the by-now-familiar EU Digital Covid Certificate for travel, the ticket shows that someone has been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks, recently tested negative, or recovered from the virus within less than six months.

The system works with a QR code that people can present on their smartphones, via the CovidSafeBE app.

And in other Covid news, travellers vaccinated in England or Wales can now enter Belgium without a mandatory quarantine, following yesterday’s announcement that their vaccination certificates will now be recognised by Belgium.

“All the necessary adjustments to the scan-app and the backend to be able to read and validate certificates issued in England and Wales have been made,” announced Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke in a press release.

What about you? Are you Covid Safe? Is there an event you want to go to?

Lastly, before I leave you to the stories below: BIB will be on break for a week, as @johnstonjules goes to Scotland for the first time in a year and @maithechini is also out for a week.

Next edition: Monday 23 August. See you then!

BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee.

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

As of Friday, organisers of outdoor events with at least 1,500 attendees can use the Covid Safe Ticket (CST), meaning that social distance and face masks will no longer be required. Read more.

Belgium is now officially recognising vaccination certificates issued in England and Wales to allow travellers to prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus before entering the country. Read more.

The Brussels-Capital Region retains its red colour code, while most regions in the south of Europe turn darker red in the latest update to the travel map by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Thursday. Read more.

A 16-year-old youth who drowned yesterday in the sea off Ostend died because of a dangerous spring tide in what looked like calm waters, a lifeguard explained. Read more.

Not every recall related to residues of ethylene oxide in food products is necessary, says Belgium’s Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC). Read more.

Brussels should “make life as difficult as possible” for people who do not want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to convince them to get the jab, according to Marc Noppen, CEO of the Brussels University Hospital (UZ Brussel). Read more.

The government of the Walloon region has reached an agreement with the insurance industry on a sharing of the damages caused by the recent flooding in the region. Read more.