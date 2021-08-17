   
The Recap: All Eyes on Afghanistan as Taliban Takes Over
Tuesday, 17 August, 2021
    Kabul airport, credit: Belga

    Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

    Coalition parties call for action to increase Brussels’ vaccination rate: Ministers from the Francophone liberal MR and Flemish centrist CD&V parties are calling for an urgent meeting of the Health Committee in Brussels’ Parliament to tackle the slow vaccination rollout in the capital region.

    Consultative Committee will meet at 2:00 PM on Friday: The next meeting of Belgium’s Consultative Committee will take place on Friday 20 August at 2:00 PM, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s cabinet has confirmed.

    One year to process waste from July floods in Wallonia: Over 155,000 tonnes of waste created by the unprecedented July floods will take at least a year to process, Céline Tellier – Wallonian Environment Minister – told Bel RTL on Monday morning.

    Tens of thousands attended festivals without major restrictions this weekend: Around 75,000 people attended various festivals in Belgium this weekend, which took place without restrictions such as social distancing and wearing face masks.

    Flanders to invest €15 million in own protective materials stock: The Flemish government has announced it will be investing €15 million over the next ten years to build its own stock of protective materials, including face masks, for possible future epidemics.

    Ghent scientists develop vaccine against potato blight: Scientists at the university of Ghent have developed a vaccine to combat potato blight, one of the most common diseases in potatoes, and the one that led to the Great Famine in Ireland in the 1840s.

    CEO Spa Francorchamps and two others found dead in suspected femicide: The CEO of the Circuit de Spa Francorchamps, Nathalie Maillet, was found dead in her home in the early hours of Sunday alongside her husband and another woman in what is suspected to be a femicide.

    Ministry of Defence proposes air evacuation of Afghanistan: In response to the evolving situation in Afghanistan, Ludivine Dedonder, Belgian Minister of Defence, has proposed using various aircraft to aid an evacuation of Kabul airport.

    Migration minister makes U-turn on decision to send people back to Afghanistan: As the Taliban have taken over almost all of Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul, Belgian State Secretary for Asylum and Migration Sammy Mahdi has recanted his previous position on sending Afghan asylum seekers back to their country.

    Refugee crisis in Afghanistan after Taliban enters Kabul without meeting resistance: After the Taliban overran most of Afghanistan last week and captured major cities, its forces took over the capital Kabul during the weekend and were shown taking pictures of President Ashraf Ghani from the residence.

