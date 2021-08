Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

Traffic institute provokes outrage with new campaign: The traffic safety institute Vias has provoked protests from pedestrian representatives over a new campaign calling for more politeness on the roads.

Coronavirus: Teenage vaccinations progress ‘at lightning speed’ in Flanders: In Flanders, about 71% of children aged 12 to 15 years, and 80% of those in the 16-17 age group had received the first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus (COVID-19) by 18 August, the Vaccination Task Force indicated on Saturday.

Live music events attract large crowds over weekend: The weekend saw a return to some large-scale music events with Pukkelpopwartier and Ostend Beach welcoming thousands of music enthusiasts after uncertainty as to whether coronavirus restrictions would allow them to take place.

Time for Brussels municipalities to decide on own relaxations, says mayor: Brussels’ different municipalities should be able to decide about relaxations of the coronavirus measures, said Uccle mayor Boris Dilliès after the Region announced it would not lift measures like the rest of the country in September.

Two flights of Afghan evacuees due in Belgium today: Two flights carrying refugees from the situation in Afghanistan took off from Islamabad last night and are due to land at Melsbroek military airfield this morning, the defence ministry said.

Petrol prices fall from Tuesday in Belgium: Petrol prices at Belgian pumps will decrease from this Tuesday following a year of steadily rising prices.

Unions consider strike over Brussels Airlines staff shortages: Staff working for Brussels Airlines are discussing strike action towards the end of August if demands to ease pressure on cabin crews are not met.

Big cities in Germany, Eastern Europe turn red on travel map: Cities like Berlin, Zürich and Sofia became red zones for travellers from Belgium on the map of Europe this weekend, following the latest update by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Belgian (21) still under house arrest in Italy after fatal boat accident two months ago: The Italian court has rejected the request for the release of Clea W. (21), a Belgian tourist who was placed under house arrest in Italy following a fatal boat accident on Lake Como in June.

Tension in Gaza rises while problems remain unresolved: Two months after an unconditional ceasefire ended the Gaza-Israel war in May, there is still no political horizon and plan for a long-term reconstruction to prevent future outbreaks of violence.

The Brussels Times