A ‘catastrophic’ summer for tourism in Brussels: With the city still afflicted by the pandemic, this has been another bad summer for tourism in Brussels with foreigners avoiding the capital. On top of this, Belgium’s wettest summer on record did nothing to bring business to the sector.

Brussels focuses on video surveillance in move towards a ‘Smart City’: Brussels has joined ranks with a number of cities seeking to become more digitised and modern, a concept known as “Smart Cities,” and has focused its efforts primarily on investing in a video surveillance network, according to a new scientific research paper.

Brussels’ best architecture award – the nominees: The nominees for the first Brussels architectural awards have been decided, with landmarks from Place Rogier to the summer bars of the Brussels parks in the running for the prizes.

None of Brussels’ intensive care patients had received a vaccine: Brussels hospitals are gradually filling up with Covid-19 patients again, and one thing they all have in common is that none opted for a free vaccine against the coronavirus, according to the staff of Sint-Jan hospital in Brussels.

Covid infections between fully vaccinated people reduced by 90%: Coronavirus vaccines not only reduce the risk of infection, but also make vaccinated people less contagious if they do still get infected, confirms a study by Sciensano, the Belgian health institute, which was published in the international journal Vaccine.

Work: absences of more than one month increase: Medium-term absence from work, a term applied to absences of more than a month and less than a year, has increased by 11% between January 2019 and July 2021 according to a study by human resources company SD Worx.

Almost 3,000 people left private sector to become teachers in Flanders: More and more people in Flanders are leaving their private sector jobs to become teachers, according to Flemish Minister of Education Ben Weyts.

Every day, 12 children are involved in an accident on their way to school: As Wednesday marks the start of a new school year, the last few days of the holidays should be used to prepare children for the journey to school, as 1,510 of them were injured in a traffic accident on this route in 2020, according to the Vias Road Safety Institute.

Excavation of destroyed synagogue in Lithuania exposes new findings: In Vilnius, capital of Lithuania, an excavation of its former Great Synagogue has fully exposed the Torah ark and the podium that was destroyed by Nazi-Germany during the Holocaust.

The Brussels Times