Belgium in Brief: A Consultative Committee Sequel...

Sequels often have a lot to live up to and when it comes to movie franchises, it gets difficult to keep up the hype once you get towards the final movies.

But I must say, Belgium’s Consultative Committee series has me hooked. I wait eagerly for the next instalment’s revelations, and I’m sure I’m not the only one.

Already rumours are circulating that the gang will be getting back together for one final discussion (even though we all thought the last one was the last), and the return of an old enemy is especially exciting.

It’s like an Avengers movie, but for coronavirus policy.

And this time, the UK & Brexit will be back on the agenda when they meet on 29 October.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo says Belgium will look into relaxing the testing and entry policy for travellers coming from the United Kingdom. This “hassle” keeps many tourists away, MPs say, and relaxing measures could have considerable benefits for tourism in Belgium.

So, what do you think will happen? Will good triumph over evil (also who is good and evil in this context?) and should Belgium make things easier for Brits? Let @johnstonjules know.

You have to admit, it would be a good way to wrap up the franchise. I think it’s time for them to move on to different projects, and my money is on De Croo playing the next Iron Man.

