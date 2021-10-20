   
Belgium in Brief: A Consultative Committee Sequel
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 20 October, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: A Consultative Committee Sequel...
25 years ago today: 300,000 people marched in...
Windy weather forecast should lower gas prices...
EC calls on candidate countries to focus on...
Cigarette-eating robot patrols Ghent streets to fight littering...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Cigarette-eating robot patrols Ghent streets to fight littering
    2
    Coronavirus: Nearly 1,000 patients hospitalised, 80 admissions a day on average
    3
    ‘More concern and false impressions’: colds are not worse than before, experts say
    4
    Belgium considers relaxing testing rules for UK travellers
    5
    Brussels Airport adds 10 flight destinations this winter
    Share article:

    Belgium in Brief: A Consultative Committee Sequel

    Wednesday, 20 October 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: canva

    Sequels often have a lot to live up to and when it comes to movie franchises, it gets difficult to keep up the hype once you get towards the final movies.

    But I must say, Belgium’s Consultative Committee series has me hooked. I wait eagerly for the next instalment’s revelations, and I’m sure I’m not the only one.

    Already rumours are circulating that the gang will be getting back together for one final discussion (even though we all thought the last one was the last), and the return of an old enemy is especially exciting.

    It’s like an Avengers movie, but for coronavirus policy.

    And this time, the UK & Brexit will be back on the agenda when they meet on 29 October. 

    Prime Minister Alexander De Croo says Belgium will look into relaxing the testing and entry policy for travellers coming from the United Kingdom. This “hassle” keeps many tourists away, MPs say, and relaxing measures could have considerable benefits for tourism in Belgium.

    So, what do you think will happen? Will good triumph over evil (also who is good and evil in this context?) and should Belgium make things easier for Brits? Let @johnstonjules know.

    You have to admit, it would be a good way to wrap up the franchise. I think it’s time for them to move on to different projects,  and my money is on De Croo playing the next Iron Man.

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. ‘Absurd’: all Brussels schools should have the same Covid rules

    Several city councillors for education in Brussels are calling to abolish the “absurd” differences in coronavirus measures for Dutch-speaking and Francophone school children in the Capital Region. Read more.

    2. Cigarette-eating robot patrols Ghent streets to fight littering

    Credit: Stad Ghent

    A litter fighting (and eating) robot will be patrolling the streets of Ghent in the coming weeks in an effort to raise awareness of the growing problem of cigarette butts littering the city. Read More.

    3. Display of child’s room in Brussels raises awareness of foster families

    An exhibit that features a fictitious child’s bedroom has been on display since Tuesday at the Place d’Armes in Namur, with the support of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation. Read more.

    4. ‘More concern and false impressions’: colds are not worse than before, experts say

    While it seems like cold viruses are hitting especially hard this autumn, with more severe and longer-lasting symptoms, doctors are saying that this is not necessarily the case. Read more.

    5. Windy weather forecast should lower gas prices

    After weeks of relatively calm conditions, a return to windy weather should lower Europe’s soaring energy prices. Wind turbines in the UK and Germany are forecast to once again operate at full capacity; this, in turn, should reduce demand for gas and lower prices. Read more.

    6. Two former Belgian top executives plead guilty to bid manipulation in the US

    Two former Belgian top executives of the security company G4S have pleaded guilty in the US to bid-rigging, according to reporting from De Tijd. Read more.

    7. Coronavirus: Nearly 1,000 patients hospitalised, 80 admissions a day on average

    Between October 10 and 16, an average of 3,151 people were infected with Covid-19 every day, according to figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute published Wednesday. Read more.

    Latest news

    25 years ago today: 300,000 people marched in white against child abuse
    On this day 25 years ago, over 300,000 people marched in Brussels to demand a more effective justice system and to support the families of Julie, ...
    Windy weather forecast should lower gas prices
    After weeks of relatively calm conditions, a return to windy weather should lower Europe's soaring energy prices. Wind turbines in the UK and Germany ...
    EC calls on candidate countries to focus on fundamental reforms before they can join the EU
    The Commission adopted yesterday its 2021 Enlargement Package, providing a detailed assessment of the state of play and the progress made by the ...
    Cigarette-eating robot patrols Ghent streets to fight littering
    A litter fighting (and eating) robot will be patrolling the streets of Ghent in the coming weeks in an effort to raise awareness of the growing ...
    Display of child’s room in Brussels raises awareness of foster families
    An exhibit that features a fictitious child’s bedroom has been on display since Tuesday at the Place d'Armes in Namur, with the support of the ...
    Brussels Airport becomes shareholder in SkeyDrone
    The Brussels Airport company has signed an agreement to become a 50 percent shareholder in SkeyDrone, a subsidiary of skeyes, the Belgian Air ...
    Two former Belgian top executives plead guilty to bid manipulation in the US
    Two former Belgian top executives of the security company G4S have pleaded guilty in the US to bid rigging, according to reporting from De Tijd. ...
    8 arrested in Belgium and Luxembourg for fraud and social dumping
    On Tuesday, around 80 police investigators and 26 social investigators made a series of simultaneous arrests in Belgium, Italy and Luxembourg as part ...
    More than 5,500 people took part in the citizens’ consultation on road safety
    Over 5,500 people took part in a citizens’ consultation on road safety for Belgium between July and October, according to Belga News Agency. The ...
    Coronavirus: Nearly 1,000 patients hospitalised, 80 admissions a day on average
    Between October 10 and 16, an average of 3,151 people were infected with Covid-19 every day, according to figures from the Sciensano Public Health ...
    ‘More concern and false impressions’: colds are not worse than before, experts say
    While it seems like cold viruses are hitting especially hard this autumn, with more severe and longer-lasting symptoms, doctors are saying that this ...
    More women take police selection tests in Belgium
    The selection tests to become a police inspector have more and more female participants, according to figures released by Interior Affairs Minister ...