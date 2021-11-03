   
Belgium in Brief: Your New Language
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 03 November, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Your New Language...
Thousands of extra seats to ease crowding on...
Uber failing electrification mission, new data reveals...
Military barracks searched in operation against extreme-right terrorism...
Netherlands brings in new tougher Covid restrictions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Netherlands brings in new tougher Covid restrictions
    2
    Belgium launches website to check if you need a Covid test
    3
    Flemish woman (33) dies after falling off rocks in Wallonia
    4
    Nutella shortage at Colruyt over price dispute
    5
    Over 1,000 Covid infections after ‘Amsterdam Dance Event’ in the Netherlands
    Share article:

    Belgium in Brief: Your New Language

    Wednesday, 03 November 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: canva

    I would hazard a guess that many of you reading this don’t come from the country you’re living in. 

    So probably – even without realising – you’ve picked up some new phrases along the way.

    Does your new language seep into your home life? Have you started dropping French words – or an English version of them – into your daily conversations?

    Sure, this language adoption is a fairly normal thing when you live in a new place. I have a great love of the not-at-all-annoying practice of incorrectly adding the Dutch diminutive “-je” to random words in English. I fear I’ve become unbearableje.

    But what made this all a little odder is the words we’ve picked up in the times of covid. “Cuddle contact” is just so saccharine it hurts a little, and the fact you could talk about who was in your bubble without anyone batting an eye is a testament to how flexible we can be when words start to appear. 

    These are obvious examples. I want to hear your weird imposter words that are now part of your daily chit chat. 

    Let @johnstonjules know (or email me j.johnston@brusselstimes.com). 

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. Belgium launches website to check if you need a Covid test

    Those with a cough, a sore throat or a fever can visit a website that tells them exactly what to do after they have answered a few questions, announced the cabinet of Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke. Read more.

    2. Thousands of extra seats will ease crowding on Brussels metros

    Inside the new M7 metro. Credit: STIB

    On Monday, an extra 2,000 seats will be added per hour in every direction on the metro lines 2 and 6, Brussels public transport operator STIB announced. Read more.

    3. ‘Can’t afford not to act,’ Belgian Prime Minister warns COP26

    Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned world leaders at COP26 that governments need to do more to tackle global warming, and that action needs to happen now. Here’s more.

    4. 24 Brussels bars and restaurants open toilets to anyone free of charge

    Together with the City of Brussels, 24 bars and restaurants in the city are making their toilets available free of charge as ‘guest toilets,’ meaning that people do not have to consume something to be allowed to use them. Read More.

    5. Covid and cuddle contact included in latest edition of Dutch dictionary

    Thousands of new words, some of which refer to the pandemic, climate change, social media and inclusiveness, have been added to the latest edition of the Dikke van Dale, the dictionary of Dutch Language. Read more.

    6. Petition against face masks in primary schools gets 19,000+ signatures

    An open letter against the wearing of face masks in Belgian primary schools has collected nearly 20,000 signatures of support. Here’s more.

    7. Nutella shortage at Colruyt over price dispute

    Belgian low-cost supermarket chain Colruyt has no smaller jars of the Nutella hazelnut spread left on shelves due to ongoing price negotiations between the companies. See more here.

    Latest news

    Thousands of extra seats to ease crowding on Brussels metros
    On Monday, an extra 2,000 seats will be added per hour in every direction on the metro lines 2 and 6, Brussels public transport operator STIB ...
    Uber failing electrification mission, new data reveals
    Ride-hailing firm Uber has made scant progress towards its goal of electrifying half of its car fleets in seven major European cities by 2025, ...
    Military barracks searched in operation against extreme-right terrorism
    As part of an operation to tackle extreme-right terrorism in Belgium, three military barracks and eight private homes of military personnel were ...
    Netherlands brings in new tougher Covid restrictions
    The Dutch government yesterday announced new, stricter measures to protect against the increase in Covid-19 infections in the country. The ...
    Nearly 40 Aldi shops on strike in Wallonia
    A total of 37 Aldi shops in Wallonia were hit by a second staff strike on Wednesday in response to a call from the national employees' centre (CNE), ...
    Belgian Red Cross devotes €2 million to help flood-affected schools
    The Belgian Red Cross is dedicating €2 million to schools as part of their action plan to help victims of this summer’s deadly floods. Almost €1 ...
    Belgium will almost double its vaccine donations by end of year
    By the end of 2021, Belgium will almost double its commitment to donate four million vaccine doses, Le Soir reported on Wednesday citing the Minister ...
    Petition against face masks in primary schools gets 19,000+ signatures
    An open letter against the wearing of face masks in Belgian primary schools has collected nearly 20,000 signatures of support. “Ten, eleven and ...
    Netflix launches video games for members on Android
    Streaming service Netflix will be rolling out five mobile games exclusively for subscribers across the world on Wednesday. The mobile games, which ...
    Brussels Ixelles police start patrolling with bodycams
    Police officers of the zone Brussels Ixelles have recently started patrolling with body cameras as part of a pilot project whose training phase is ...
    Brussels councillor becomes minister in Guinea
    Brussels councillor and former boxing champion Béa Diallo was named Minister of Youth and Sports in the transitional government of Guinea, his ...
    Belgium launches website to check if you need a Covid test
    From today (Wednesday), the Belgian Government is launching a website where people showing Covid-19 symptoms can find out if they need to be tested ...