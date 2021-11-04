   
Belgium in Brief: Anchored in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 04 November, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Anchored in Brussels...
Some 20 firearms lost or stolen from Ministry...
‘World needs much more cycling’ to combat climate...
Vets to help homeless people with pets during...
Covid Safe Ticket boosts demand for first dose...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Investigation opened into porn video recorded on altar of Flemish church
    2
    Netherlands brings in new tougher Covid restrictions
    3
    Belgian fitness sector losing up to 20% of its members due to CST
    4
    CCN building at Brussels’ North station to be demolished
    5
    Belgium in Brief: Your New Language
    Share article:

    Belgium in Brief: Anchored in Brussels

    Thursday, 04 November 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga/TBT

    Members of the Brussels Parliament are calling on Belgium’s Federal Government to set clear and uniform criteria for the regularisation of undocumented people.

    Even though most of the tens of thousands of migrants living in Belgium without the right documents are currently in Brussels, it is the Federal Government that is tasked with the regularisation process.

    Yet, there is no clear agreement on how it is decided who gets to stay and who doesn’t, which was made particularly clear when a group of some 400 migrants went on hunger strike for about two months last summer in a bid to obtain collective regularisation.

    The strike ended when Secretary of State of Asylum and Migration Sammy Mahdi promised “concrete elements” that would allow a “significant part” of the hunger strikers to obtain legal regularisation.

    Despite Mahdi’s promises, however, the process is not at all transparent now, and is still lacking set criteria for regularisation, Brussels MP for one.brussels Els Rochette told The Brussels Times.

    Rochette called it “incomprehensible” that in sometimes near-identical cases, “one person receives negative advice while the other gets a positive response.”

    On Flemish television, Mahdi stated that regularisation is meant to be “an exception procedure for people who are here illegally and for whom you very occasionally decide to ask for recognition,” and should not be used for people who “fulfil criteria like living here for a few years.”

    However, these people have lived in Brussels for decades, speak the language(s), can get a work contract, and are, therefore “anchored here,” Rochette argued. “Their life is here now. They are part of our society and contribute. This cannot go on.”

    More in-depth reporting of the latest developments by Lauren Walker can be found here and here.

    What are your thoughts on the situation? Let @johnstonjules know (or @maithechini, since she wrote it today).

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. How non-EU residents can get Belgium’s Covid Safe Ticket

    As Flanders and Wallonia have expanded the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) and Brussels is tightening its checks from this week, the authorities clarified how non-EU residents can obtain such a pass in Belgium. Read more.

    2. MPs call for ‘clarity and transparency’ for regularisation process

    Brussels MPs are calling on the Federal Government to provide clear-cut criteria for the regularisation of the region’s undocumented residents. Read more.

    3. Eight new cycling projects for Brussels

    Brussels will be getting eight new cycling projects thanks to the anonymously-funded Bikes in Brussels Fund. Read more.

    4. Number of hospitalisations due to excessive drinking rapidly increasing

    More and more people are being taken in at Leuven’s emergency departments as a result of alcohol intoxication, including young people, but also those suffering from alcohol addiction. Read More.

    5. Student hazing death could be caused by excessive alcohol consumption

    The death of a student at a hazing in the early hours of Sunday morning once again put the practice, which involves submitting first-year students to embarrassing and often painful initiation ceremonies, in the spotlight. Read more.

    6. CCN building at Brussels’ North station to be demolished

    The CCN building, for many people working on the canal side of the North station the habitual entrance to the station, is to be demolished to make way for a new construction project. Read more.

    7. Investigation opened into porn video recorded on altar of Flemish church

    A police zone in the Limburg province is opening an investigation into a video circulating on social media of a couple having sex on the altar of Sint-Michiels Church in the town of Bree. Read more.

    Latest news

    Some 20 firearms lost or stolen from Ministry of Defence still unlocated
    5,521 files of material lost or stolen from the Ministry of Defence have been registered between 2016 and 2020, among them firearms and ammunition. ...
    ‘World needs much more cycling’ to combat climate change, say advocates
    The world needs much more cycling in order to combat climate change and reach global targets for CO2 emissions reduction, according to an open letter ...
    Vets to help homeless people with pets during winter months
    During the winter months, homeless people and their pets will receive help from vets as part of the Prince Laurent Fondation "Winter Plan." ...
    Covid Safe Ticket boosts demand for first dose in Flanders
    Since the announcement was made that the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) would be expanded in Flanders from 1 November, more people are ...
    Number of hospitalisations due to excessive drinking rapidly increasing
    More and more people are being taken in at Leuven's emergency departments as a result of alcohol intoxication, including young people, but also those ...
    Eight new cycling projects for Brussels
    Brussels will be getting eight new cycling projects thanks to the anonymously-funded Bikes in Brussels Fund. The projects involve the creation of ...
    Vaccinated care staff can continue working after high-risk Covid contact
    Vaccinated care personnel can continue to work after a high-risk Covid-19 contact pending a negative test result to avoid jeopardising the continuity ...
    Covid-19 means five times more profit for Pfizer
    Pharmaceuticals company Pfizer saw its earnings increase fivefold in the third quarter of this year, largely as a result of the success of its ...
    Around 340 Covid-19 patients in ICU as infections rise
    The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital as well as the number of people ending up in intensive care is steadily rising in Belgium as new ...
    MPs call for ‘clarity and transparency’ for regularisation process
    Brussels MPs are calling on the Federal Government to provide clear-cut criteria for the regularisation of the region's undocumented residents. ...
    Investigation opened into porn video recorded on altar of Flemish church
    The Carma police zone in the Limburg province is opening an investigation into a video circulating on social media of a couple having sex on the ...
    Netherlands brings in new tougher Covid restrictions
    The Dutch government yesterday announced new, stricter measures to protect against the increase in Covid-19 infections in the country. The ...