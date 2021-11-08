   
Belgium in Brief: Two Months, Too Long?
Monday, 08 November, 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Two Months, Too Long?

    Monday, 08 November 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Canva

    Today’s news sounds like the evil plot of a ’90s kid’s film.

    What’s the fuss? Well, some parents want to shorten the school summer holidays.

    *Cue montage of a ragtag group of kids preparing to convince them otherwise*

    A new survey from the Flemish Confederation of Parents and Parent Associations (VCOV) found that just over half of parents in Belgium think the school summer holidays are too long and want the two-month period to be shortened. While not new information, this study goes on to show just how they would fix this apparent problem.

    • 44.5% would like the summer holidays to be two weeks shorter, with the autumn and spring holidays extended by a week to compensate.
    • 20.5% said the summer holidays could be shortened without compensating elsewhere.
    • Others called for the Christmas holidays to be extended and introduce a full week’s holiday in May instead of the long weekend.

    And what about those (43.1%) against the idea? It seems that for many, the logistics of the summer holiday, coordinating with family and friends, and plain habit are enough to let the matter drop.

    So, where do you fall on the debate? For? Against? Or just nostalgic for the hazy holidays before adult life kicked in?

    Let @johnstonjules know (or email me j.johnston@brusselstimes.com). 

    Let @johnstonjules know (or email me j.johnston@brusselstimes.com). 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. Nightlife Blackout: Boycott of bars and clubs in Brussels planned in bid to stop sexual violence

    A union of feminist collectives has called for the boycotting of bars and clubs in Brussels on Friday 12 November in the wake of a rising number of sexual violence testimonies being shared online. Read more.

    2. Face masks and quarantines: New school measures enter into force today

    Credit: Belga

    New rules regarding the health safety of pupils will be introduced both in French- and Dutch-speaking schools as of today, including the re-introduction of face masks for certain age groups. Read more.

    3. Belgium orders new ‘Novavax’ vaccine for people allergic to Pfizer or Moderna

    As a small number of people react allergically to the mRNA vaccines, developed by namely Pfizer or Moderna, Belgium is ordering the new Novavax vaccines, says Dirk Ramaekers of the vaccination task force. Here’s more.

    4. Police spent two weeks searching for baby found dead in pond

    Police had already been looking for the baby, whose body was found dead in a nature reserve in Willebroek, in the Antwerp province, on Saturday, for two weeks. Read more.

    5. Antwerp extends no-alcohol zone

    The alcohol prohibition zone in Antwerp will be extended to Sint-Jansplein and the surrounding streets following a decision by the city council. Read More.

    6. New 425-km mountain bike route along Belgian coast

    Cycling fans will now be able to enjoy a 425-km mountain bike circuit along the Coast, extending from the border with France to the Dutch border. Read more.

    7. Holy water and prayers must restore altar in Flemish church after sex video

    The altar at the Sint-Michiel church in the municipality of Bree, in the Limburg province, was sprinkled with holy water this weekend to restore the church to its former glory after a sex video was recorded there.  Here’s more.

