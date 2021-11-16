Belgium in Brief: The Austria Effect...

“What do you think about what’s going on in Austria?”

In case you missed it, yesterday Austria became the first EU country to confine people who have not received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Across the country, two million unvaccinated people began a new lockdown on Monday after Austria’s conservative chancellor Alexander Schallenberg decided to confine those who either had not been vaccinated or did not have antibodies after catching the virus.

The fine for those who break it? €500, with those refusing to be checked facing a penalty of €1,450.

Sure, that’s in Austria. But it does beg the question:

“Could this happen in Belgium?”

As it stands, the consensus seems to be “No.”

Speaking on Monday, Vice Prime Minister for the Green party, Petra De Sutter called for a debate about making the coronavirus vaccine mandatory for the entire population instead of excluding non-vaccinated residents.

“That really seems a bridge too far for us,” said De Sutter. “Just saying we are going to exclude non-vaccinated people, or doing it in a roundabout way, that is not the way to do it.”

So, what do you think:

Is a new lockdown for the vaccinated a step too far?

Or a difficult choice that needs to be made?

Let @johnstonjules know (or email me j.johnston@brusselstimes.com).

BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee.

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

From 1 January 2022, health care workers will have three months to get fully vaccinated before vaccination becomes mandatory for staff on 1 April. Read more.

During a meeting on Monday, the Federal Government drew up a proposal with a number of measures to be discussed at the Consultative Committee on Wednesday. Read more.

Making teleworking compulsory until the Christmas holidays is not an acceptable measure to curb the current rise in infections, stress several employers’ federations in a joint statement following the leaked GEMS advice. Here’s more.

Business owners in the nightlife sector are upset about the proposals made by Belgium’s coronavirus expert group (GEMS) that were leaked yesterday and included the temporary closure of all nightlife. Read more.

With only a national registry number and a postal code, employers, insurers or banks can see in just a few clicks whether a Brussels resident has been vaccinated, De Tijd and Le Soir reported on Tuesday. Read More.

Barely one week after the previous announcement, Belgian hospitals have been asked to scale up once again, meaning they must reserve 50% of beds in their intensive care units for Covid-19 patients by Friday. Read more.

An average of almost 10,000 new coronavirus infections are being recorded on a daily basis in Belgium, while the number of patients in intensive care has surpassed the “alarm level.” Read more.