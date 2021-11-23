   
Belgium in Brief: Enter At Your Own Risk
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Enter At Your Own Risk

    Tuesday, 23 November 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: City of Brussels/Plaisirs d'Hivers

    Contrary to other big Belgian cities like Ghent and Leuven, Brussels will not be cancelling its ‘Winter Wonders’ Christmas event this year.

    However, the mayor of the City of Brussels Philippe Close has called on non-vaccinated people to stay away from the festivities and the Christmas market for their own safety.

    “If you are not vaccinated, we advise you not to come to the Winter Wonders,” he said. “It is the same message as always: you have to protect yourself, and people who are not vaccinated are taking a pretty big risk by coming.”

    Especially during the first weekend (starting on Friday 26 November), large crowds are expected to flock to the numerous attractions and stalls across the city.

    Various measures, including face masks and a bracelet system showing that visitors have a valid Covid Safe Ticket, have been announced so that the event can still go ahead despite the worsening coronavirus situation, but the number of visitors is still expected to be impacted.

    “We found it important to let the event continue despite the difficult coronavirus situation as it is important for the centre and for traders and the attractiveness of the city,” said Delphine Houba, councillor for major events.

    “We will follow the situation closely and we will adapt at any time to the situation and to measures taken by organisers and others who are working to make this happen,” she stated.

    What do you think? Are you going? Let @johnstonjules know (or @maajtee, since she wrote it today). 

    1. Investigation uncovers Belgian doctor falsified 2,000 CSTs

    A doctor from Wallonia will be prosecuted for falsifying some 2,000 Covid Safe Tickets (CST) by encoding non-existent vaccinations into the system. Read more.

    2. Brussels mayor: ‘Don’t come to city’s winter festival if unvaccinated’

    Brussels mayor Philippe Close has appealed to non-vaccinated people to stay away from the city’s Winter Wonders festivities and the Christmas market for their own safety. Read more.

    3. Belgium named 6th best country for non-native English

    Belgium has once again moved up the rankings in an international list of countries that are best for non-native English speakers, landing in 6th place for 2021. Read more.

    4. From protest to battlefield: Sunday’s riots in pictures

    On Sunday, what was planned to be a peaceful protest against the latest coronavirus measures in Brussels soon turned into riots that resulted in injured officers and dozens of arrests. As the Belgian capital takes stock of the damage, images show the alarming descent into violence. Read more.

    5. Criticism grows for compulsory vaccination

    Belgium’s Mouvement Réformateur (MR) has also spoken out against compulsory vaccination in Belgium, joining Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in openly opposing a nationwide vaccine mandate. Read more.

    6. De Croo in quarantine after attending ceremony for terrorism victims

    On Tuesday, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and his French counterpart Jean Castex paid homage to the victims of the terrorist attacks of 22 March 2016 in Brussels. However, Castex tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after the ceremony and numerous Belgian ministers are now in quarantine. Read more.

    7. ‘Pandemic Law’: Belgium faces another lawsuit for privacy breach

    A new complaint has been filed against the Belgian state for infringing on European GDPR rules to safeguard individual privacy. The anonymous complaint was submitted to the European Commissioner for Justice, Belgian Didier Reynders. Here’s more.

