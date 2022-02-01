Belgium in Brief: Year-long travel for €12, an unmissable deal

Amid the endless news of changes to Covid strategy and the commotion it creates, it can be easy to miss the peripheral changes, many of which will have effects that outlive the urgency of coronavirus times.

In Belgium, the first of the month typically brings a number of new laws and price changes quite detached from the health crisis and this month is no different. One major change that will be welcomed by civil servants is the right to disconnect – essentially enshrining in law their right to not respond to work correspondence or calls outside of working hours.

Covid has seen a societal shift to working from home with the result that the boundary between professional and domestic life has been blurred. This new law aims to make this clear and prevent “excessive professional stress”.

Other changes regard travel fares, normally subject to almost inevitable increases. But this month, some very appealing deals have been announced on the STIB network which will pleasantly surprise commuters in the Brussels region.

Most notably is the announcement that residents aged 18 to 24 will be able to buy an annual pass for just €12. It seems almost too good to be true, travelling on all STIB services for less than the cost of a 10 ticket bundle. Furthermore, the offer does not only apply to students but to anyone within the age bracket.

And as if it weren’t already a no-brainer, the pass will be valid for a year regardless of whether you have your 25th birthday after getting it. Now this age group accounts for very few drivers in Brussels but just imagine how the city would be transformed if similar deals were extended beyond the age of 24…

For now, if you are aged between 18 and 24, be sure not to miss this bargain.

