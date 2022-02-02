Belgium in Brief: Let the good times roll (soon?)

Winds are a-blowing and rains are a-pouring but despite Belgium’s uninspiring February conditions, there are small signs that things just might be looking up as far as Covid is concerned.

Today it was reported that new coronavirus infections are finally dropping, signalling that Belgium is past the peak of the fifth wave – a turning point corroborated by virologists. More promising still is the indication that numbers aren’t merely waning but are falling sharply.

Still, some people’s patience with the pandemic and the health restrictions that come with it has run out. Whilst a general state of being fed up with the whole situation is by now something we can all relate to, holding a club night with 300 attendees in the heart of Brussels is surely just asking for trouble.

The event was in flagrant contradiction of current regulations, with Belgium still in the red on the barometer. But the improvement in Belgium’s epidemiological situation needed to see longed-for liberties restored may not be so far off. Indeed, the good times could be just around the corner with Belgium possibly moving to code orange in a matter of weeks.

For many, this simply can’t come soon enough with frustration mounting in light of restrictions easing in other European countries. Yet Belgium’s authorities have made a point of exercising caution and seem unlikely to throw away hard-earned gains quite yet. For now, it will be all eyes on the barometer.

A party at an illegal club in Belgium’s capital with between 200 and 300 attendees was closed down on Sunday evening by officers of the Brussels-Capital Ixelles police zone. Read more.

The number of new coronavirus infections being recorded in Belgium has decreased for the first time since Christmas, however, the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations continues to rise. Read more.

Belgian politics is at first glance an indecipherable labyrinth of different levels of governments and laws. But it does not have to be this way! Check back in regularly with The Brussels Times as we try to shine some light on matters. Read more.

Young people in Belgium have conflicting opinions about travel as a majority say they will take climate change into account when choosing a holiday destination, but more than half will fly next summer. Read more.

The time has come “neither to surrender nor to declare victory” in the face of the coronavirus, said the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday. Read more.

An expensive system of cameras installed along highways after the terrorist attacks in Paris and Brussels is largely ineffective, according to a report by Committee P, which oversees police services. Read more.

It was the world’s first roller skating rink when La Patinoire Royale opened in Brussels in 1877. The spectacular building with a neoclassical façade on Rue Veydt was designed by the architect Gérard Maréchal. It has a magnificent timber and iron roof that employs a frame system invented by the French engineer Camille Polonceau. Read more.