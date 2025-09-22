Halle police officers to get body-cams

Credit : Zenne Valley Police zone.

Inspectors from the Zenne Valley police zone in Halle are now equipped with bodycams during their interventions.

According to reports from Het Laatste Nieuws. The goal is to strengthen safety, ensure greater transparency, and provide footage that can serve as evidence in the event of a dispute.

These cameras won't run continuously. Officers will switch them on only in sensitive situations, for example, during a fight or a check that risks escalation.

Whenever possible, a warning is issued beforehand, indicating that the scene is being recorded.

The footage is stored securely and kept for between 30 days and 12 months. To begin with, the devices are mainly being used by intervention teams. Traffic services and the proactive "Scorpio" units are expected to follow.

Chief Commissioner Mark Crispel stresses that this is not a control tool, but a way of establishing the facts in an impartial manner.

According to the mayors of Beersel, Halle and Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, bodycams will provide additional protection for officers, who are regularly confronted with difficult situations. They will also help to strengthen trust between residents and the police.

