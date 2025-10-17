Citizens must also be able to physically contact government, says Minister

Minister of Public Modernisation Vanessa Matz (Les Engagés) arrives for a Minister's council meeting of the Federal Government, in Brussels, Friday 14 February 2025. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

While government services are increasingly digitised, every federal administration will in the future have to remain physically accessible via at least one channel, free of charge.

By 2030, all administrative procedures of federal administrations and public companies must be digital, but to ensure that no one is excluded, Federal Minister Vanessa Matz (Les Engagés), who is responsible for Government Modernisation, also wants everyone to be guaranteed the ability to perform these same actions non-digitally, and at no extra cost.

After all, not everyone has access to the internet or is equally proficient with it. Therefore, citizens will still be able to approach the government through a physical counter, a telephone service, or by post.

The measure legally enshrines the right to access government services without being forced to go digital. "The goal is clear: modernise without excluding people," Matz said.

Respect

"Digitalisation offers valuable opportunities, time savings, and greater accessibility. But 40% of Belgians between the ages of 16 and 74 currently find themselves in a situation of digital vulnerability, and it is essential to prevent any form of exclusion through digitalisation."

The draft also reaffirms the democratic principle of equality of all citizens before the government, without discrimination based on their skills or means of access, Matz said.

"When people are unable to contact a government service, it causes frustration. I want the government to remain human and accessible, and for every citizen to feel respected," she stressed.

The Federal Public Service Policy and Support (FPS BOSA) is responsible for monitoring compliance with this obligation. This will also be reflected in an annual report.

The bill will now be submitted to the Council of State and the National High Council for Persons with Disabilities for advice. Afterwards, it must be approved by Parliament.