Storm to hit Belgium on Thursday: Here’s what to expect

Credit: Belga

Winds of up to 110 km/h are set to batter the Belgian coast on Thursday, with gusts reaching 90 km/h inland. The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) is preparing to issue yellow and orange warnings as the country braces for a powerful autumn storm.

The unsettled weather that's been hanging over Belgium all week is expected to peak on Thursday, said David Dehenauw, chief meteorologist at the RMI, to Le Soir. "A storm is on the way, with wind gusts up to 110 km/h along the coast and around 90 km/h across inland areas," he warned. "The worst of it should hit late Thursday afternoon into the evening, with heavy rain also expected."

Before reaching Belgium, the storm will have swept across France, where 89 departments are already under weather warnings for strong winds.

While the RMI urges caution, Dehenauw said the situation shouldn't turn catastrophic. "We'll issue an orange alert for the coast. Elsewhere, where winds stay below 90 km/h, yellow or orange alerts will apply, nothing more," he explained. "These winds aren't exceptional and won't break any records. Trees might come down and roofs could be damaged, as often happens, but nothing out of the ordinary. It's just the jet stream doing its job, as it does every autumn."

He added that all weather models currently agree on the forecast, but the situation will be monitored closely. "If predictions change on Wednesday and winds are expected to exceed 120 km/h, we'll adjust our safety advice and warnings accordingly."