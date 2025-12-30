How to protect your pets against fireworks

Credit:The Brussels Times

Brussels is bracing itself for a night of festivities when things easily can get out of hand although unofficial fireworks displays remain banned across Brussels-Capital Region during the New Year's celebrations as does their sale and transport.

The ban has been in place in recent years and violators risk a fine and imprisonment for up to 14 days. However, judging from the past, the ban against private fireworks is likely to be violated and dog owners may want to take advice how to reduce the dog's stress in the New Year:

Never take your dog to a place where fireworks are being set off, even the calmest of dogs can be scared for life.

Do not leave the dog alone at home when there may be fireworks.

Walk the dog in good time and keep it indoors during the most intense fireworks bursting. Draw the curtains and play music to muffle outside noise.

Keep the dog on a leash outside when there is a risk of fireworks being set off, so that it cannot run away in a panic if it gets scared.

Do not pity or punish the dog if it becomes anxious. Try to distract it with a fun toy or chew bone. If the dog is hiding, let it be.

Travel away if you have the opportunity, preferably to sparsely populated areas, or take a trip by car during the worst hours.

If the problems are serious, see a veterinarian in good time for possible medication.

In a previous article , The Brussels Times wrote about protecting dogs and other pets such as cats and horses. For pets, both inside and outside, it is best to not set off any fireworks at all, but there are ways in which pet owners can prepare their animals for the flashes and pops on New Year's Eve.

As fireworks can be very frightening for animals, they can become a danger to themselves, but also to others. Animal welfare organisations recommend securing outdoor animals, like horses, in their stables. The fireworks could cause them to panic and break out, they could hurt themselves by trying to escape their enclosures and become a danger on the road.

Smaller pets are best kept indoors. For people staying at home, distracting the pets by playing with them, so they associate the fireworks with something positive, may help.

It also recommended to give the animal the opportunity to hide, even if it is in a strange spot. It is best not to disturb their safe space. If they cannot find one by itself, the owner can try to create one for them, like a small room or quiet place as far from windows and doors as possible.