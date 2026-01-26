Journalist in Brussels left without files and answers after police raid

View of the Palace of Justice (Palais de Justice) in Brussels in a photo from 2009, credit: Commons Wikimedia. The building has undergone renovations for years. The entire renovation of the building was planned to be finished by 2030 but the aim now is to complete the work by 2035. In the meantime, legal standards and procedures are not followed.

The Belgian federal judicial police raided half a year ago the home of a well-known journalist in the EU quarter of Brussels without showing a search warrant. Despite several reminders, the police authorities have not yet returned all seized property nor provided a copy of the warrant and an explanation.

The journalist was not at home at the time of the raid and the police did not leave any notice. The incident appeared first as burglary and was reported as such to the local police. In fact, it turned out that six or seven plain clothes and armed federal judicial police officers had entered his home and office. They seized laptops, backups, a diary and other belongings.

The journalist writes on his website that it took the police four months to examine his brand-new laptop only to conclude that there was no data on it. His old laptop, however, where all his files and research are stored, has not been returned yet. In practice, he has been blocked from carrying out any journalistic work or publishing any new work.

The 82-old journalist, who also is a historian, has written several books about human rights and the democratic motivation of the founding fathers of the EU. He was researching a bibliographical work about the French foreign minister Robert Schuman, known for the Schuman Declaration in 1950 on the creation of a European Coal and Steel Community which would develop into the European Union.

Furthermore, his bank account was blocked for a month. He still does not know who was legally responsible for these actions. He has asked for a copy of the search warrant, if it exists, and access to his file, but to no avail. Recently he sent a fourth reminder to the federal judicial police to return his property.

He writes that he has done nothing illegal and that he is waiting for the police or investigating judge to provide documents that could justify a raid which appears to him as a burglary or abuse of power. As recently reported , the Belgian constitution is clear on the inviolability of the home.

Article 15 of the constitution, adopted in 1831, states that "One’s home is inviolable; no house search may take place except in the cases provided for by the law and in the form prescribed by the law".

A house search must typically be authorized by an investigating judge. The police or public prosecutor must present a search warrant. Citizens have the right to request a copy during the procedure. A search without a prior court order is only allowed in cases of imminent danger or if the police are in hot pursuit of a suspect. (As of 2026, home searches for immigration enforcement are allowed as a last resort but they must also be authorized by a judge.)

“The most worrying aspect of the affair is that the police haven’t followed the law,” the journalist told The Brussels Times. “I don't accept that police can just enter someone's house or a journalist's office without showing the owner a warrant. And then refusing to show the legally required warrants and reports for half a year or more.”

“On what grounds can they keep my computer and papers? This can wreck people's lives with no recourse for the victim. They block publication of my books which is tantamount to censorship.”