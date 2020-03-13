Scouts, Guides & Patro suspend until April...

Youth movements are cancelling all their activities following the ban, announced by the Federal government on Thursday, of all recreation activities until 3 April, the Scouts, Guides and the Patro youth movements stated on Friday.

“Section meetings, group activities, events and training organised by the federation” are cancelled until 3 April, they announced.

The Scouts number 50,000 young people in French- and German-speaking Belgium. Their “Scoutopia” event, which gathers together all the federation’s instructors and meant to be held on 21 March on the Chevetogne Estate, has also been cancelled.

“Even if the time risks seeming overlong to you, we are counting on you to respect this cancellation fully, it being our job as responsible citizens to play our part in containing the epidemic,” the Catholic Guides of Belgium (GCB) commented. They have set up a monitoring unit to keep an eye on the situation. For camps scheduled for foreign parts, “it is too early to tell whether they can take place,” the GCB emphasised. They advise waiting before purchasing any airline tickets.

Patro – a Catholic-inspired youth movement that exists in France, Belgium and Canada – with around 22,000 members in Belgium, is also advertising the suspension of all its activities on its web site. For any queries, the federation is contactable by phone on 071 28 69 50 or by e-mail to secretariat@patro.be.

Also cancelled is the Rainbow non-perishable food collection operation, which was to take place on March 16 and 17 and in which youth movements normally take part.

The Brussels Times