 
Scouts, Guides & Patro suspend until April
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 13 March, 2020
Latest News:
Scouts, Guides & Patro suspend until April...
Hoarding is ‘really not necessary,’ supermarkets say...
Flemish government extends protective measures for wolves...
Coronavirus: frites shops and hairdressers can remain open...
Cystic fibrosis sufferers plead for government help to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 13 March 2020
    Scouts, Guides & Patro suspend until April
    Hoarding is ‘really not necessary,’ supermarkets say
    Flemish government extends protective measures for wolves
    Coronavirus: frites shops and hairdressers can remain open
    Cystic fibrosis sufferers plead for government help to obtain life-saving medication
    ‘Exponential’ coronavirus cases put hospital bed count under stress
    Belgium in Brief: ‘This Is Not A Lockdown’
    Telenet and Proximus throw football channels open to all
    ‘Closed from midnight’: how Brussels will enforce the coronavirus shutdown
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 556 confirmed cases
    National Bank: government must act to limit economic damage
    Kinepolis cinemas close until at least 31 March
    STIB suspends ticket checks to fight coronavirus
    Hospitality sector predicts a catastrophe from shutdown
    Coronavirus will continue to spread in Belgium for months, health minister says
    Coronavirus: first case in Belgian prison
    ‘Difficult but necessary’: Belgium turbocharges coronavirus response
    Human rights committee criticises approach to fight against terrorism
    Coronavirus: Belgium cancels school classes, closes bars
    Coronavirus: Doctors will be paid for telephone consultations, Health Minister says
    View more

    Scouts, Guides & Patro suspend until April

    Friday, 13 March 2020
    © Belga

    Youth movements are cancelling all their activities following the ban, announced by the Federal government on Thursday, of all recreation activities until 3 April, the Scouts, Guides and the Patro youth movements stated on Friday.

    “Section meetings, group activities, events and training organised by the federation” are cancelled until 3 April, they announced.

    The Scouts number 50,000 young people in French- and German-speaking Belgium. Their “Scoutopia” event, which gathers together all the federation’s instructors and meant to be held on 21 March on the Chevetogne Estate, has also been cancelled.

    Related News

     

    “Even if the time risks seeming overlong to you, we are counting on you to respect this cancellation fully, it being our job as responsible citizens to play our part in containing the epidemic,” the Catholic Guides of Belgium (GCB) commented. They have set up a monitoring unit to keep an eye on the situation. For camps scheduled for foreign parts, “it is too early to tell whether they can take place,” the GCB emphasised. They advise waiting before purchasing any airline tickets.

    Patro – a Catholic-inspired youth movement that exists in France, Belgium and Canada – with around 22,000 members in Belgium, is also advertising the suspension of all its activities on its web site. For any queries, the federation is contactable by phone on 071 28 69 50 or by e-mail to secretariat@patro.be.

    Also cancelled is the Rainbow non-perishable food collection operation, which was to take place on March 16 and 17 and in which youth movements normally take part.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job