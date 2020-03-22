Coronavirus: Belgian government to inject up to 10 billion euro

The Belgian government approved on Friday a second phase of its social and economic protection plan in the context of the Covid-19 crisis, with measures that will bring the total budgetary effort to 8 to 10 billion euro in 2020, according to Minister David Clarinval.

The government will in particular facilitate the possibilities of entering the temporary unemployment system, which could accommodate 800,000 to one million workers, according to Minister of Employment Nathalie Muylle.

Other measures include tax deferrals, payroll tax exemptions, and accelerated payments from government procurement contracts.

“This crisis is perhaps more serious than that of 2008, but we will do everything we can first to protect the health of our population, then also jobs,” Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès reassured in a statement.

The Brussels Times