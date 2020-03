Alexander De Croo said people seem to be respecting the government's far-reaching measures. Credit: Belga

“The vast majority of people are respecting the government’s measures” in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis, said Alexander De Croo on Friday.

De Croo made his remarks upon arrival at the National Security Council meeting that started on Friday at 2:00 PM.

Telecoms data by provided by the operators show that “the social distancing is well respected,” according to De Croo.

The minister seems not to be in favour of additional restrictive measures in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Security Council will decide today on whether or not the measures instilled by the government have been effective. If the measures are to be extended, several weeks would be added to the current deadline of 5 April, as Elio Di Rupo and Pierre-Yves Jeholet said on their arrival at the Council.

