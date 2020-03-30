 
Coronavirus: Fewer reports for ‘non-essential trips’ this weekend
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Fewer reports for ‘non-essential trips’ this weekend...
Belgian app aids socially distant shopping...
Coronavirus: KU Leuven reduces rent on student rooms...
Coronavirus: real-time tracking platform launched in Belgium...
Crossing times at internal borders back to normal...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 March 2020
    Coronavirus: Fewer reports for ‘non-essential trips’ this weekend
    Belgian app aids socially distant shopping
    Coronavirus: KU Leuven reduces rent on student rooms by 50%
    Coronavirus: real-time tracking platform launched in Belgium
    Crossing times at internal borders back to normal in most cases
    Coronavirus: Brussels venue closes doors until 3 May
    Coronavirus: first UZ Brussel patient on ventilator may leave intensive care
    More than 90 deaths in the Netherlands in 24 hours
    Coronavirus: 16 million masks are coming to Belgium
    Coronavirus: breweries get green light to switch to hand sanitiser production
    Coronavirus: ‘Almost impossible’ to test all Belgians
    Coronavirus: Netherlands extends key measures past 6 April
    Spitting or coughing at police officers is “unacceptable”
    Coronavirus: phone line launched for worried pet owners
    Accession negotiations opened with Albania and North Macedonia but no date set yet
    Coronavirus: Can you still visit your partner?
    Coronavirus: Belgian hospitals brace for ‘week of truth’
    Coronavirus: 82 deaths in 24 hours in Belgium, 513 total
    Belgium in Brief: Is April Cancelled?
    Coronavirus: KBC suspends dividends
    View more

    Coronavirus: Fewer reports for ‘non-essential trips’ this weekend

    Monday, 30 March 2020
    Even a second home is not a good enough excuse, police say. © Belga

    Last weekend, the police drew up fewer official reports for people making “non-essential” trips to the coast than the weekend before, according to several police zones from the West Flanders province.

    Despite the decreasing number of non-essential trips, the police still had to intervene on several lockdown parties.

    This weekend, police zone West Coast had to send back between 2% and 5% of drivers going to the coast, compared to 22% last weekend. Police zones Blankenberge/Zuienkere and Knokke-Heist/Damme also saw their number of reports for non-essential trips decreasing compared to the previous weekend.

    “That is a good sign. Most people have understood that they’re not allowed to make non-essential movements,” said Ine Deburchgraeve of the West Coast police zone to De Morgen. “However, we have to fine people with a second residence at the coast on a regular basis,” she added.

    Related News:

     

    However, the police must still continue to intervene in various places for “lockdown parties” or gatherings. “There are still young people who have not understood, and continue to meet with a group of friends. That’s really not allowed,” said Deburchgraeve.

    In Belgium’s capital, the Brussels/Ixelles police zone also sanctioned 682 breaches of the federal measures over the weekend, said spokesperson Ilse Van de keere to the Belga press agency.

    Most of the breaches were against gatherings, hanging around in the parks, people leaving their homes for “non-essential reasons”, and not keeping the required 1.5m distance from each other.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job