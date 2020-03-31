 
STIB will not rename metro station ‘Greta Tomberg’
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020
    STIB will not rename metro station ‘Greta Tomberg’

    Tuesday, 31 March 2020
    The Brussels public transport company STIB cleared up that it will not rename one of its metro stations in honour of Greta Thunberg. Credit: Wikipedia

    The Brussels public transport company STIB cleared up that it will not rename one of its metro stations in honour of Greta Thunberg, after a false press release was spread.

    “This is very likely an April fools joke,” said An Van hamme, a STIB spokesperson, to The Brussels Times. “But either way, it is not true,” she added.

    A press release, which allegedly came from STIB, states that the Brussels public transport company is changing the name of its metro station Tomberg, in the Woluwe-Saint-Lambert municipality, to ‘Greta Tomberg’, in honour of Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

    “We have no clue where this came from,” said Van hamme. “Whether or not it is an April fools joke, the information is not correct. We just want to clear up that this is not something that came from STIB,” she added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

