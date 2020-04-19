 
Coronavirus: 45% of Belgians use television as main information source
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 19 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Triage points to be phased out from...
Coronavirus: 45% of Belgians use television as main...
Coronavirus: Chinese laboratory denies accusations...
Coronavirus: Dutch PM to discuss measures with Flemish...
Coronavirus: Molenbeek adapts measures for Ramadan...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 19 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Triage points to be phased out from Monday
    Coronavirus: 45% of Belgians use television as main information source
    Coronavirus: Chinese laboratory denies accusations
    Coronavirus: Dutch PM to discuss measures with Flemish MP
    Coronavirus: Molenbeek adapts measures for Ramadan
    Belgium deactivates 1722 number again
    Coronavirus: 41,000 tests from nursing homes to be analysed
    Coronavirus: Belgium tops the world in number of deaths in relation to population
    Coronavirus: Austria considers letting in tourists this summer
    Coronavirus: Wedding planners want clarity
    Two baby golden takins born at Pairi Daiza
    Coronavirus: Used masks remain effective after decontamination
    Dentists warn not to put off treatment or run risk of serious infection
    Coronavirus: hospital admissions in Belgium drop below 5,000
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 38,496 confirmed cases
    WHO continues to allow wet markets despite the risk of infectious diseases
    Women and girls hardest hit by coronavirus, says UN secretary-general
    Belgians should spend holidays in Wallonia, says Tourism Minister
    Rail staff angry at SNCB decision on rest-days
    Coronavirus: Three out of ten tests give false negative result
    View more

    Coronavirus: 45% of Belgians use television as main information source

    Sunday, 19 April 2020
    © Belga

    Television is the primary source of information for Belgians since the start of the lockdown because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), according to a survey by the Dedicate polling institute and the Whyte Corporate Affairs company.

    The poll, conducted over the Easter weekend from 10 to 14 April, showed that 66% of Belgians frequently used multiple media to keep abreast of developments in the health crisis, and 45% cited the television as their primary information source.

    The poll found further that Belgians wanted more information on issues other than the coronavirus.

    The television has seen its audience increase more than all other media since the start of the lockdown. Over half (63%) of the 1,500 respondents said they watched TV more often to follow the news.

    Related News:

     

    Dailies are also a major source of information. Their readership has increased, but mostly online: 48% of Belgians said they read the electronic version of newspapers more, while only 18% said they opted more often for the hard-copy version.

    On the other hand, magazines have become less popular. Only 16% of respondents said they frequently surfed online magazine sites, while 10% said they were now reading hard-copy versions of magazines more often. The poll also found that young people tended to turn to social media more often for news: 59% of them did so, compared to an average of 33% for the general population.

    About 82% of Belgians said they were satisfied with the quality of media coverage and, of these, half said they were even very satisfied. The satisfaction was higher in Flanders (88%) than in Brussels (77%) and Wallonia (75%).

    However, 44% of respondents felt the media were overreporting the pandemic. This was the view of 52% of respondents in Wallonia and 54% in Brussels, but only 34% in Flanders.

    Respondents said they wanted more information on health and well-being (68%), the economy and labour (64%) and environment and climate (51%).

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job