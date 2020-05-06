Belgium in Brief: Putting A Price On Health...

Regardless, we’ll be here to give you the latest updates as soon as we know, so just watch this space.
As we approach a new normal, or a phasing to a new normal, let’s take a look at the news from today. Cars lose ground on one of Brussels’ busiest roads, mask prices draw criticism and the latest figures.
With so much information, and so little time to catch up before it potentially changes again, here are some of the top stories from around the country to get you up to speed.
272 new people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, confirmed the Federal Public Health Service during a press conference on Wednesday.
This brings the total number of cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 50,781. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.
179 of these new cases occurred in the general population, and 93 in the residential care centres. Read more.
Packs of face masks sold in vending machines in Belgian train stations have drawn criticism after commuters pointed out they were being sold at €15 apiece.
The packs popped up in place of the snacks and beverages usually sold in vending machines which were rebranded with large stickers reading ‘Safety Station’.
The masks’ price has been justified by Selecta, the vending machine company, by the fact that they are high-quality reusable masks which can be used up to 500 times, a spokesperson for SCNB explained. Read more.
Belgium’s National Security Council (NSC) must clearly state that the use of face masks is obligatory in all Belgian airports, the federal ombudsman for aviation said.
In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès ahead of an NSC meeting, Federal Aviation Ombudsman Philippe Touwaide urged leaders to provide clarity on the rules to avoid airports deferring responsibility to commercial airlines.
“I would like to advise you (…) to make wearing a face mask mandatory in all Belgian airports in the NSC meeting of Wednesday, 6 May,” Touwaide wrote, RTBF reports. “This obvious and logical measure will help to limit the spread of the virus.” Read more.
As part of the ongoing fight against the spread of the coronavirus in Belgium, a comprehensive frequently asked questions (FAQ) has been made available to the public.
Covering topics ranging from the general (What can I do to protect myself and others?) to the practical (Will I get my mail?) – the list provides an up to date recap of the situation in the country at the moment.
What it also provides, are answers to some questions the average citizen may not have considered. Read more.
Contact tracing is an important part of the Belgian exit strategy to gradually lift the coronavirus lockdown measures. It is up to each Region how they decide to staff their call centres, but there will be a common digital platform, provided by the federal government. Read more.
Belgium’s Prince Laurent has confirmed that somebody in his close family has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We do not know how, but the coronavirus has entered our household,” the prince said in an interview published on Wednesday in Le Soir Mag.
Laurent did not wish to identify the family member who has been hit by the virus, saying only that hospitalisation had not been necessary and that they remained in their room until they recovered. Read more.