 
Antwerp hospital experiences late coronavirus peak
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 May, 2020
Latest News:
4 is a manageable number of guests, says...
Belgium in Brief: How Many Guests Can I...
SNCB faces €400,000 fine for exposing workers to...
Antwerp hospital experiences late coronavirus peak...
UK due to extend lockdown ahead of deconfinement...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 May 2020
    4 is a manageable number of guests, says Belgian Deputy PM
    Belgium in Brief: How Many Guests Can I Have?
    SNCB faces €400,000 fine for exposing workers to carcinogen
    Antwerp hospital experiences late coronavirus peak
    UK due to extend lockdown ahead of deconfinement measures
    Push traffic light buttons with your elbow, says Mobility Minister
    Coastal mayors angry over exit strategy rules
    Coronavirus: 98 new hospital admissions, 244 discharged in Belgium
    ‘Grandparents should not look after children,’ lockdown exit expert warns
    More teleworking, less commuting expected after lockdown
    EU faces recession and economic uncertainty in 2020
    Disney+ announces launch date in Belgium
    Brussels Airlines: possible job losses complicate state aid talks
    Face masks: group order for 13 Flemish communes
    Coronavirus: police to reduce checks on non-essential movements
    Coronavirus: restaurants to stage ‘cemetery’ protest in Brussels’ Grand Place
    Coronavirus is cutting off illegal drugs supplies, says UN
    Exit Plan: What could change from 18 May?
    Shops reopening ‘important step’ for Belgium’s economic recovery
    Exit Plan: What having 4 guests actually means
    View more

    Antwerp hospital experiences late coronavirus peak

    Thursday, 07 May 2020
    © Belga

    A hospital in Antwerp province has said that the region is seeing a peak in Covid-19 hospitalisations despite officials indicating that the epidemic is declining in Belgium.

    A doctor in the AZ Klina hospital in Brasschaat, a municipality north of Antwerp, said that the facility’s Covid-19 ward remained crowded and that admissions continued to increase.

    In a Facebook post that now appears to be deleted, the doctor wrote that despite the positive news in the rest of the country, hospital workers in the region were only now entering the peak of the epidemic.

    Related News:

     

    “Our region is only being severely affected by the virus, in AZ Klina we see an increase in the number of [Covid-19] patients,” the doctor wrote, HLN reports, adding that staff was barely managing to handle the workload.

    While health officials have said that receding deaths and hospitalisation numbers show that the situation in Belgium appears to be evolving favourably, a spokesperson for the hospital said that the peak appeared to have hit their region weeks later.

    “First there was a peak in Limburg, then in Kempen hospitals and in Mol and Turnhout — Antwerp hospitals were only discussed after that and our region reached its peak even later than in most hospitals in Antwerp,” spokesperson Joanne De Roeck said.

    De Roeck said that the delayed wave of Covid-19 cases in the area could be explained by the fact that they are located in a mostly rural area.

    The spokesperson said that the doctor’s post on Facebook aimed to warn that, despite the relaxation of some lockdown measures, the epidemic was not through.

    “It is currently very busy in our Covid-19 department, but the curves are no different from those seen in other hospitals,” she said. “We hope to be able to see a decrease after this weekend.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job